Just Listed: Custom Log House Outside Coatesville

Constructed in the style of a barn, this Amish-built house comes furnished — and stocked with just about everything you need to apply the finishing touches to it.

Take a wild guess how long ago this house in West Brandywine Township, north of Coatesville, was built.

I’m guessing your answer wasn’t “2008.”

But that’s when this Amish-built Coatesville custom log house for sale rose from the ground.

It just happens to look like an old converted barn, is all. The owners, who designed this house, know their rustic vocabulary.

On the inside, however, it’s quite clear that everything in it is new. And the quality one expects from Amish craftsmen should also be apparent.

Like most modern houses and most converted barns, this house’s foyer leads to an open main floor that makes entertaining as easy as relaxing.

The first space you see beyond the stairs to the second floor, however, is the kitchen. It has Corian countertops, custom wood cabinetry and a range with a downdraft exhaust fan in its island, thus leaving the space free of the intrusion of a vent hood. It also has plumbing in place for a second sink and a pot filler, two of several things you can — and in some cases should — do to complete the owners’ original vision.

Next to the kitchen is the dining room, which is open to the two-story great room just beyond.

It and the dining room share the soapstone wood stove as a central element. The oak floor, however, is the primary heat source thanks to an energy-efficient hydronic radiant heating system that heats both the main floor and the unfinished basement.

You can also see hints of Arts and Crafts style in the railings of the balcony and stairs.

Substantial log beams support both the ceiling and the balcony. On the other side of the foyer from the kitchen are the kitchen pantry, two bedrooms and a hall bath. All but the tile-floored bath have engineered wood floors.

Upstairs, you will find floors of Australian cypress everywhere but in the primary bathroom and closets. The balcony loft is set up to function as a spacious home office.

Behind it lies the primary bedroom suite. It has a huge bedroom flanked by dual cedar closets. Its large windows let the morning sun shine in.

Likewise, the primary bathroom has south-facing windows that let sunlight in all day. It sits over the front door and has a soaking tub, walk-in shower and dual vanities.

You might note as you peruse these photos and the others on the agency’s website that some of the closets have no doors on them. Bifold doors for these are among the items you will need to complete this house.

You will need to buy those doors, but some other items needed to finish the house are stored in the unfinished basement, including: log siding to finish the attached two-car garage whose foundation already has been poured, cans of paint to finish the unpainted mudroom and loft walls, and wood trim for the door and window frames.

In addition to these punch-list items, the windows in the primary suite need to be completed; replacements for the current windows have been ordered and need to be installed. And the primary suite’s hydronic radiant heating system also needs to be connected; the owners have ordered the necessary supplies but have not received them yet.

But the owners assure you that none of this will mean that you will spend nights shivering in your primary bedroom. They say that the house is very well insulated and stays warm longer than those of its neighbors.

Finally, the basement has rough plumbing in place for a sump pump and a full bathroom. It can also accommodate two additional bedrooms, as the windows are large enough for emergency egress. The basement also has sliding doors leading to the yard, which also suggests that it can handle a rec room.

Another unusual feature of this Coatesville custom log house for sale: wireless lighting controls, a technology that was new when the house was built. The transmitters and receivers for the controls have been updated. And all the bedrooms and the loft have phone and cable connecti0ns.

It also sits on a partly cleared but otherwise wooded lot that shields this house from its neighbors and the road it sits on. And it’s not that far from downtown Coatesville, where some Amtrak trains stop; the closest SEPTA Regional Rail station is in Thorndale, a little farther away to the southeast.

Given how much unfinished business remains to complete this house, you will no doubt be pleased to learn that the furniture you see here comes with it. But even in its not-quite-finished state, this house is a real looker that combines comfort with both sophistication and rustic charm.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 3

BATHS: 2

SQUARE FEET: 3,498

SALE PRICE: $595,000

107 Baker Rd., Coatesville, PA 19320 [Melissa Roop-Pennypacker | New Precision Realty]