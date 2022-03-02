Just (Re)Listed: Ultra-Luxe Condo in Society Hill

After two years as a rental, this sleek modern condo at 500 Walnut is back on the market again.

Stop me if you’ve seen this before.

On second thought, don’t, because you have seen this ultra-stylish, ultra-modern Society Hill luxury condo for sale before.

Right here in this section, back in the summer of 2020.

So why is this place up for sale again now?

Because for the last two years, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers used it as his crash pad. When the team picked him to coach it in the fall of 2020, he needed a place to live in a hurry and worked out a deal with the owner of this condo to rent it.

Now that he has found a place of his own, it’s back on the market again.

And for more than it listed for the last time. That’s a bummer, I’m sure, but in case you haven’t been paying attention, the inventory of houses for sale in the city has plummeted in the intervening two years. We are now in a seller’s market the likes of which this area has never seen. Of course, sellers are going to take advantage of the opportunity to get as much as they can for their properties in such a market.

Everything I said about this condo in that 2020 article still applies. It’s fully outfitted and furnished; all you need to move in are your clothes and toiletries. So if you want to learn all about this striking modern Society Hill luxury condo for sale, just reread that article. But I am reposting the photos so you can ooh and aah at them all over again.

However, there is one other change from then to now: the COVID-19 virus has gotten to the point where city health officials feel comfortable letting everyone doff their masks and jump back into the pool again. All of those wonderful restaurants, bars and clubs that surround this sophisticated residence are now back up and running — well, almost all of them — and as of today, you no longer have to mask up to drink and dine at them. (Maybe. The city has lifted its mask restrictions but left it up to individual businesses to decide whether they wanted to do the same.) You still may never want to leave this condo in Tom Scannapieco’s ne plus ultra luxury residence building, but at least you now have good reasons to do so again.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 3

BATHS: 3 full, 1 half

SQUARE FEET: 3,200

SALE PRICE: $5,350,000

OTHER STUFF: A $3,472 monthly condo fee covers maintenance and operation of the building and all those posh common amenities I mentioned previously. The unit also comes with two parking spaces in its automated garage, which also contains induction charging spaces for electric vehicles. This condo’s sale price increased by $150,000 when it was relisted on Feb. 16th.

500 Walnut St. #802, Philadelphia, PA 19106 [Margaux Genovese Pelegrin and Mary Genovese Colvin | On the Square Real Estate | Compass]