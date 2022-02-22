On the Market: Renovated Trinity in Bella Vista

This updated trinity has been on the market for some time, in contrast to most of the trinities that go up for sale right now. Read on to learn the likely reason why.

This section used to have an occasional feature titled “Why Won’t This Sell?” That department would showcase a house that had languished on the market for an unusually long time, like this townhouse on Delancey Street in Rittenhouse Square that had been on the market for 472 days when we featured it, and speculate on why no one had bought it yet — or give reasons why someone should buy it.

Well, in today’s market, when trinities go active one week and under contract the next, 119 days is “languishing.”

And that’s how long this Bella Vista renovated trinity house for sale has been on the market.

So: Why hasn’t this trinity found its buyer yet?

My guess: Because it has only one bedroom.

Up on the top floor, where one usually finds the primary bedroom, the folks who rebuilt this century-old trinity instead put a large bathroom with a soaking tub and separate tile-lined stall shower.

Next to it sits an equally large dressing room and linen/storage closet with a hexagonal tile floor.

The one bedroom, then, is on the second floor, and it’s been configured with some built-in workspace.

The main floor holds the living room and has that classic trinity look and feel. Refinished pine floors and exposed brick above the fireplace add character. In place of the box spiral staircase, however, is an open steel spiral staircase that will make hauling your bedding up easier. A remote-controlled skylight on the top floor brings natural light into this stairwell.

Some of it even trickles down to the basement kitchen. The eat-in kitchen features traditional cabinetry, Corian countertops, a terra-cotta tile floor, loads of pantry space and the stacked washer and dryer.

As this Bella Vista renovated trinity house for sale sits on a narrow lane with only one way in and out, you will enjoy more peace and quiet than many of your neighbors do. Cianfrani Park at the outlet end of the street offers a green oasis as well. And this house is also a short walk away from the Italian Market, two supermarkets at 10th and South streets, shopping, dining and entertainment on South Street and Bainbridge Green, and more.

A single professional or young childless couple should find that this one-bedroom trinity has everything they need to live comfortably. If you fall into one of those categories, you really should check out this house. It’s been on the market long enough.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 1

BATHS: 1

SQUARE FEET: 667

SALE PRICE: $315,000

708-A S. Perth St., Philadelphia, PA 19147 [Burcu Kiziltug | Kurfiss Sotheby’s International Realty]