Just Listed: Renovated Alley Trinity in Queen Village

This very nicely redone trinity sits on a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it gated lane just steps from Bainbridge Green, South Street and more.

While heading to a restaurant on Bainbridge Green, or to your parking space after hanging out in Head House Square (assuming you found one this close to it), you may well have walked right past the gate below in the 300 block of Bainbridge without even noticing it.

And that makes this Queen Village renovated alley trinity house for sale a great find.

It lies just a few steps on the other side of the gate. And it shares its gated alley with only two other trinities.

That means you will enjoy a high degree of peace and quiet outside your front door. And inside it, you will enjoy a high level of style and comfort in a traditional trinity that looks as good as new — actually, better than new, for trinities in 1915 weren’t as nicely outfitted as this one is now.

One nice thing about this trinity: If you love the warmth and glow of logs burning in a fireplace, you will love this house, for all three of its wood-burning fireplaces are in good working order.

That’s right — the living room and both upstairs bedrooms each have a fireplace.

The one in the second-floor bedroom has a closet next to it and the bathroom right outside it. This bedroom could also make a good home office.

That bathroom got quite an upgrade in the renovation. It now boasts a marble tile wall with a glass-brick-tile accent strip and a shower with a rain head.

The primary bedroom up top also has a vaulted ceiling, a skylight and custom shelves, making it ideal for a book lover. And its closet has additional storage space above.

The eat-in kitchen in the basement also received a total upgrade that includes granite counters, a subway-tile backsplash, the latest stainless-steel appliances and a stacked washer and dryer.

And while I won’t swear to this, it sure looks to me like the renovators put a wine rack in its brick accent wall.

All of this comes in a very convenient location as well. As noted above, it’s just steps from Bainbridge Green, Fabric Row and South Street. Head House Square and the Delaware Riverfront are just a slightly longer walk away. In addition, Queen Village is studded with great places to eat.

You can also combine exercise with food shopping by patronizing the Italian Market or several nearby supermarkets in Society Hill and Washington Square West. A SEPTA bus route on Delaware Avenue (accessible via the South Street pedestrian bridge over I-95) will take you to the big-box shopping Valhalla on South Columbus Boulevard.

And when you consider how reasonably priced this Queen Village renovated alley trinity house for sale is, I think you will agree that it’s an outstanding confirmation of the old adage, “Good things come in small packages.”

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 2

BATHS: 1

SQUARE FEET: 573

SALE PRICE: $289,000

OTHER STUFF: In addition to central air conditioning and forced-air heating, a whole-house fan controlled from a panel in the third-floor bedroom closet can help you save on your energy bills.

233-A Bainbridge St., Philadelphia, PA 19147 [Lauren R. Acker | The McCann Team | Keller Williams Philly]