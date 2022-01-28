Just Listed in the Poconos: Renovated Contemporary Cabin in Pocono Pines

The realtor who redid a lake Naomi A-frame with a 1960s theme strikes again, this time with a ski-lodge version of his signature style.

Free advice for Mike Dembinski, owner of Dembinski Realty Company in Pocono Pines:

You should set up an interior design business on the side. Lots of Poconos homeowners need you.

Just look at the job he did updating and renovating this late 1970s contemporary cabin.

It’s every bit as spiffy, and classy, as the Lake Naomi A-frame he turned into “Camp Summer of ’69.” And like that house, “Camp Naomi” got rebuilt with a level of style and quality not often seen in the Poconos.

In order to remind everyone of the connection, he incorporated some Woodstock-y details into this house that didn’t come into existence until 10 years after the music festival. “I was trying to let people know that if they liked the Woodstock house, this comes from the same person, so they would be getting the same quality,” says Dembinski.

But where the A-frame was summery, this larger contemporary is decked out for the winter with a ski-lodge theme. And since the Poconos are a four-season resort, this house is ready for the winter in fact as well as in style: You enter it via a mudroom vestibule.

“Camp Naomi” is located in a small subdivision across Route 423 from the main part of the Lake Naomi Club community. Its center is the two-story-high, open main living area.

The great room has a handsome stone fireplace as its focal point, and a vaulted beamed ceiling rises over it. Its balcony overlook carries a hallway past the two upstairs bedrooms to a loft area under the sloping roof.

The dining room is beneath that loft. It has a rustic-hallmark deer-antler chandelier and large sliding doors that open onto the side deck.

Next to the dining room sits the all-new kitchen, done up in dark wood, stainless steel and quartz, with bar seating. You can indulge your sweet tooth at the s’mores station or M&M’s dispenser. Want evidence that Dembinski knows how to sweat the details? Check out the arrow-shaped door and drawer pulls throughout this space. You’ll find them on the bathroom vanities as well.

Your visitors and overnight guests can use the bathroom on this floor, with entrances from the kitchen and the guest bedroom. It has a handsome vanity, custom towels, a vintage medicine cabinet and a stall shower with white subway tile.

Next to it, with an entrance from the great room, is “Room No. 69,” the large guest bedroom. (Get the reference? If not, check out the room’s decor.)

The bedrooms for you and your family are on the second floor. There are two of them, plus a sleeping loft.

The sleeping loft has a twin bed and is outfitted for a teenager.

The smaller bedroom has been equipped for two children to both sleep (in a log-cabin bunk bed) and play (in a teepee).

It shares a Jack-and-Jill bath with the primary bedroom. This bathroom looks almost exactly like the one below it, except that it has a black-subway-tile-lined tub and shower.

The primary bedroom boasts a luxurious king-size bed and a large closet.

In addition to the huge side deck, the backyard features a fire pit where you can roast those s’mores and knock back some cold ones. (Right now, if you’re the polar-bear type, you wouldn’t even have to put them on ice or in the fridge — just stick them in the snow.)

In case this hasn’t sunk in yet, this handsome Pocono Pines contemporary cabin house for sale comes with everything you see in these photos. All you need to do is pack your clothes and toiletries and move right in.

The house also comes with the opportunity for you to join the Lake Naomi Club and take advantage of its many facilities, including several lakeside beaches. Deer Trail Lake, just a few blocks from here, has one of those beaches, and only club members may use it. For that reason, you might want to consider joining.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 3

BATHS: 2

SQUARE FEET: 1,436

SALE PRICE: $489,000

1377 Pine Cone Rd., Pocono Pines, PA 18350 [Andie L. Gerhard | Dembinski Realty Company via Zillow]

Updated Jan. 28th, 5:49 p.m., to correct the paragraphs describing this house’s relationship to the Lake Naomi Club. In contrast to what appeared originally, this subdivision is part of the club commuiity.