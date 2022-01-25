Just Listed: Expanded Trinity in Queen Village

This extra-large trinity has two full baths, three bedrooms, a rear deck and loads of class.

What’s the difference between an expanded trinity and an extended trinity?

From what I’m able to dig up, there isn’t one. Both terms have been used to describe trinities with everything from just a kitchen ell tacked onto the back of the first floor to what amounts to an entire second trinity, minus another staircase, added on.

My own practice is to call any trinity with less than a full-height addition an ”expanded” trinity and those with a full-height one “extended.”

This extra-large trinity house for sale in Queen Village, therefore, is an expanded trinity, not an extended one. But whatever you choose to call it, you will no doubt call it classy.

That much should be evident the moment you walk through the front door. The open main floor sparkles with a Pergo hardwood floor and traditionally styled banister. You may note that the trademark tight spiral staircase got replaced with a right-angled straight one.

Beyond the dining area sits an up-to-date kitchen with modern appliances and ample cabinet space. A small yard lies outside its back door.

That straight 90-degree staircase means you will have much less trouble moving your furniture to this Queen Village expanded trinity house for sale’s upper floors. The primary bedroom takes up most of the second floor.

The part it doesn’t occupy contains a closet and a full bath.

Two more bedrooms and another full bath occupy the top floor.

The one in the rear also has a deck, thus truncating the extension on this house’s back.

In addition to lots of class, this trinity also has a convenient location. Shot Tower Recreation Center, Sacks Playground, Jefferson Square, Serenity Park and Old Swedes’ Church are all less than three blocks away, and the Delaware riverfront is just a little further to the east. You can also walk to the Italian Market and South Street from here, and Mummers fans can walk down the block to the Mummers Museum at Two Street and Washington Avenue.

All these things make this Queen Village expanded trinity house for sale quite a find, no matter what you call it.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 3

BATHS: 2

SQUARE FEET: 1,396

SALE PRICE: $469,900

OTHER STUFF: An unfinished basement contains the laundry and storage space.

927 E. Moyamensing Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19147 [David Darami | Keller Williams Philly]