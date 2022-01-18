Just Listed: Renovated Trinity in Rittenhouse Square

Whoever said “good things come in small packages” must have had this intelligently redesigned Rodman Street trinity in mind.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

The bad news: This very nicely renovated Rittenhouse Square trinity house for sale is not located on the little street that’s been called “arguably the prettiest street in the entire Northeast.”

But charming Addison Street is just one block north of here, and besides, Rodman Street offers charms of its own.

The 1700 block, on which this renovated trinity sits, seems to have attracted homeowners who love trinities yet want them to be as up-to-date and nicely outfitted as possible. Like this expanded trinity across the street that went on the market last fall (and sold quickly), this pure trinity got a thorough — and thoroughly intelligent — top-to-bottom makeover.

This trinity has been remade for entertaining on a grand scale, or at least as grand as possible in just 959 square feet. Actually, that figure is on the large side for an unaltered trinity, and this house’s owners have made the most of every square inch of it.

The street floor contains an all-new kitchen with Shaker-style cabinets offering lots of storage space, a butcher-block work counter and a quartz-topped island with farmhouse sink and dishwasher. It also has new stainless-steel appliances that include a gas range and a pantry with an attached spice rack.

And it has room enough for a dining table for two next to the door leading to the rear patio. Also note another very intelligent feature included in this house: That grate in the ceiling lets you hoist furniture through it to the upper floors, thus enabling you to avoid having to haul things up the tight spiral staircase.

The patio allows light from the south to flood the kitchen as well as the rooms on the two upper floors. It also offers you room to set up a grill for outdoor cooking when the weather’s nice.

The listing classes this as a two-bedroom house, but if you enjoy having guests over, chances are you will want to use the second-floor bedroom as a living room, the way these owners have done.

On this floor you will also find a stacked washer and dryer and linen closet next to the full bathroom.

Another reason you can use the second floor this way: The primary bedroom on the third floor has its own half bath and lots of closet space.

And so what if Rodman Street isn’t as charming as Addison? It’s just as convenient. You’re around the corner from the South Street West restaurant row, where you will find several blocks chock-full of great places to dine and drink. A few blocks to your north, Rittenhouse Row and Rittenhouse Square beckon. There you will find interesting things going on year-round and interesting places to shop, dine and take in the ballet of the city as the performers pass you by.

You’re also just three and a half blocks from the Avenue of the Arts and a Broad Street Line subway station. Even closer are several SEPTA bus routes that can take you anywhere else you might want to go in the city.

All of these things make this very smart Rittenhouse Square renovated trinity house for sale a very smart buy.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 2

BEDS: 1 full, 1 half

SQUARE FEET: 959

SALE PRICE: $465,000

OTHER STUFF: You also have plenty of room to store stuff in its unfinished basement.

1718 Rodman St., Philadelphia, PA 19146 [Marc Hammarberg and Rachel Finkelstein | Marc Hammarberg Group | BHHS Fox & Roach Realtors]