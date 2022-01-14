On the Market in the Endless Mountains: Custom Log House in Muncy Valley

Its owners offer it as an Airbnb. and they recommend it to anyone who’d like to become a part-time innkeeper. But it will also make a great vacation home for you if you buy it.

Nothing says “woodsy” like a log house.

But as anyone who’s seen log houses like this grand lodge on Lake Wallenpaupack in the Poconos should know, today’s log houses are far from rough-hewn or bare-bones.

Indeed, log houses can be, and are, just as comfortable, sophisticated and attractive as their more conventionally built cousins. Just like this custom Muncy Valley log house for sale.

This particular house sits on a hill overlooking Beaver Lake, a privately owned lake and nature preserve just inside Lycoming County. Beaver Lake’s northern tip touches the border of Sullivan County, the second-least-populous county in the commonwealth and a gateway to the Endless Mountains of northeast Pennsylvania.

Those looking for a more rural, more wild getaway than the Poconos offer will want to check this house out. In addition to scheduling a showing with the listing agent, you could take the house for a “test stay” by booking a weekend at the Drowsy Beaver Cabin on Airbnb.

You will find this cabin to have many distinctive touches, starting with the wraparound porch that extends from its front door over to the side of the house facing Beaver Lake.

The L-shaped house revolves around a huge great room with a many-gabled cathedral ceiling, one of many vaulted ceilings found all over this cabin. The great room combines a living room and an open dining room with a table that seats six and has a full-height stone fireplace as its focal point.

The other side of the fireplace warms a sunroom with a tile floor, vaulted beamed ceiling and French doors that open onto the deck.

The kitchen, located next to the dining end of the great room, is fully stocked with cookware, bakeware, utensils, dinnerware and a Keurig coffeemaker.

Stairs lead from the great room to a skylit sitting loft overlooking it. They also lead to the smallest of the three bedrooms. That smallest bedroom has a vaulted beamed ceiling and a full-size bed.

The primary bedroom on the main floor has a vaulted ceiling and an en-suite bath with a stylish contemporary vanity and glass-framed shower stall.

In between these two in size is a bedroom on the main floor with a queen-sized bed. There’s a full bath serving the two smaller bedrooms and a powder room for visitors off the great room.

The house also has a three-car detached garage outfitted with a level 2 electric vehicle charger.

If you buy this Muncy Valley log house for sale, you will also become a member of the Beaver Lake Wilderness Club, which owns and manages the lake.

The club aims to maintain the lake as a natural ecosystem, so recreational activities are restricted to fishing and bird-watching. It’s a steep grade down to the lakeshore from this house, but you could build stairs down to a lakeside landing if you wish.

Since this is being offered as a “turnkey log cabin home,” it comes with all the furniture you see in these pictures. So if you’ve dreamed of becoming an innkeeper, all you need to do is pack your clothes and toiletries and move right in.

Same if you’re looking for your own vacation home in the Pennsylvania wilds with plenty of outdoor activities close at hand. Current owners Stacy and Tim Thomas note that guests often enjoy hiking at Ricketts Glen or Worlds End, both about 20 to 25 minutes from here.

But there’s also nothing stopping you from both staying here when you want to get away and renting it out to guests when you don’t.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 3

BATHS: 2 full, 1 half*

SQUARE FEET: 1,930

SALE PRICE: $750,000

OTHER STUFF: The Wilderness Club charges annual dues of $900. The listing on Zillow, but not the MLS data sheet, lists a $38 monthly homeowners association fee. You might want to verify the fees with the listing agent or owners. *The listing has the number of full and half baths reversed.

739 Lakeside Drive, Muncy Valley, PA 17758 [Jason Tisland | eXp Realty]: Zillow | West Branch Valley Association of Realtors MLS