Just Listed in the Poconos: ’80s Contemporary in Pocono Pines

This house in the woodsy Timber Trails subdivision offers style, comfort and the opportunity to join one of the best private resort clubs in the Poconos.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

Within Pocono Pines’ zip code you will find a number of communities that surround sizable man-made lakes. The club community of Lake Naomi is the biggest of them — and, it turns out, it has its own suburb.

That would be Timber Trails, home to the Lake Naomi Club’s golf course. This contemporary house for sale sits in the wooded subdivision, which has its own smaller lake.

Built in 1985, this handsome house is a bright, airy contemporary dwelling featuring a very open-plan main living space.

That space consists of a two-story-high, skylit great room anchored by a fieldstone propane fireplace.

Off the great room lie the dining room and kitchen. The kitchen has its own soaring, skylit ceiling, while the dining room has a lower, more intimate one.

A large pass-thr0ugh window with bar seating on the dining-room side makes serving meals from the well-equipped kitchen a breeze.

An enclosed sun porch sits just beyond the kitchen.

A screen door from it and sliding glass doors from the great room lead to an expansive rear deck.

Stairs from the foyer lead to a balcony bridge. On the open end of the bridge is a sitting loft overlooking the great room.

At the other end you find the primary bedroom suite.

Its bathroom is nicely outfitted with a whirlpool tub with a wood surround and skylight, separate shower stall and dual vanities. The other two bedrooms in this Timber Trails contemporary house for sale are on the main floor, off the great room; they share a hall bath.

This house is surrounded by woods, like all the other houses in Lake Naomi Club’s two subdivisions. It’s a short walk from here to Tall Timber Lake, and, as the listing notes, its one-car attached garage is “perfect for your lake toys.”

Timber Trails is also close to the massive Kalahari resort and indoor water park on the other side of I-380 in Pocono Summit. But since living here lets you join the Lake Naomi Club and take advantage of its clubhouse, restaurants, three lakes (including Tall Timber), seven beaches, indoor and outdoor pools, tennis courts, golf course, boating and recreational facilities, plus the community center with extensive programs for the entire family, you may never feel the need to head over to the other side of I-380.

Attractive and attractively priced, this Timber Trails contemporary house for sale is an ideal summer retreat — or year-round residence, for that matter.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 3

BATHS: 2

SQUARE FEET: 1,617

SALE PRICE: $399,000

OTHER STUFF: A $2,336 annual homeowners association fee covers maintenance of the roads and snow and trash removal.

163 Flintlock Trail, Pocono Pines, PA 18350 [Peggy Witt | Dembinski Realty Company]