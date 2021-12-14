Just Listed: Updated Courtyard Trinity in Queen Village

A little piece of Bainbridge Green made it into the trinity-lined lane on which this handsome specimen sits.

What makes this attractive Queen Village courtyard trinity house for sale a “courtyard” rather than an “alley” trinity?

This:

The gated lane off Bainbridge Green where you find this house actually has a small courtyard right inside its entrance. This gives you some outdoor space that you share with your neighbors.

Your own trinity has outdoor space as well. But the first thing you encounter upon entering it is this handsome living room. Its wood-burning fireplace is currently unused, but it shouldn’t take much to get it working again if you want to use it.

Below it is an up-to-date eat-in kitchen that gets more than the usual amount of natural light thanks to its large window well. It has plenty of cabinet space, granite countertops, modern stainless-steel appliances and even extra pantry and closet space.

Above it is the updated bathroom, which has a subway-tile tub and shower enclosure and a modern espresso-colored wood vanity.

Next to that is a comfortable guest bedroom or home office that also contains the laundry. The open spiral staircase will make it easier to get your furniture and bedding upstairs.

The staircase continues upward from the top-floor bedroom.

It opens onto a roof deck with a nice view of the Center City skyline in the distance.

Even though this Queen Village courtyard trinity house for sale’s kitchen is roomy and well equipped, there will no doubt be times when you don’t feel like cooking. In which case, you’re in luck, as this lane sits right across from Bainbridge Green.

Around it are several great places to eat, including the Famous 4th Street Deli. And the deli sits at the north end of Fabric Row, which is lined with shops, boutiques and more eateries. Even more restaurants can be found on South Street, one block to the north. Finally, several other parks, neighborhood retail, Head House Square and the Italian Market are all within walking distance of here.

With all this going for it, buying this trinity should be a no-brainer.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 2

BATHS: 1

SQUARE FEET: 579

SALE PRICE: $285,000

412-I Bainbridge St., Philadelphia, PA 19147 [Jody Dimitruk and Johanna Loke | BHHS Fox & Roach Realtors]