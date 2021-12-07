On the Market: Trinity on Gated Alley in Queen Village

Close to the Delaware riverfront and the Mummers Museum, this handsome trinity is loaded with potential.

If living in secure surroundings matters to you, you will want to consider this Queen Village gated alley trinity for sale.

Since it’s part of a gated community, you have an extra layer of security between home and street.

It also has everything you need in a starter home, including the potential to make it better.

This is a classic three-floors-plus-basement-kitchen trinity with some nice style touches.

Like an exposed brick wall and wood-burning fireplace in the living room.

And a partially beamed ceiling in the top-floor bedroom.

In between these two rooms you will find a good-sized second bedroom that could function as a home office.

You will also find a recently renovated bathroom with modern fittings on the second floor.

All of this is good. So is the eat-in kitchen, which has all the basic appliances. This room, however, could use a little more pizzazz, which you could give it with the addition of new cabinets, a tile backsplash, and newer appliances.

This Queen Village gated trinity house for sale also couldn’t be more conveniently located. It’s around the corner from the Mummers Museum, a block from Jefferson Square Park and Sacks Playground, and three blocks from the Delaware riverfront. The Italian Market, South Street and Head House Square are all within walking distance.

And finally, the price is right.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 2

BATHS: 1

SQUARE FEET: 675

SALE PRICE: $263,900

OTHER STUFF: This house’s sale price was reduced by $6,000 on Nov. 30th.

1023 E. Moyamensing Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19147 [Carol McCann | RE/MAX Millennium