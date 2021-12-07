News

On the Market: Trinity on Gated Alley in Queen Village

Close to the Delaware riverfront and the Mummers Museum, this handsome trinity is loaded with potential.

house for sale queen village gated alley trinity

This row of four trinities presents a comely face to East Moyamensing Avenue. The one that’s on the market is behind the front one, at 1023-B E. Moyamensing Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19147 | Bright MLS images via RE/MAX Millennium

If living in secure surroundings matters to you, you will want to consider this Queen Village gated alley trinity for sale.

Since it’s part of a gated community, you have an extra layer of security between home and street.

house for sale queen village gated alley trinity front door

Front entrance

It also has everything you need in a starter home, including the potential to make it better.

This is a classic three-floors-plus-basement-kitchen trinity with some nice style touches.

house for sale queen village gated alley trinity living room

Living room

Like an exposed brick wall and wood-burning fireplace in the living room.

house for sale queen village gated alley trinity top-floor bedroom

Top-floor bedroom

And a partially beamed ceiling in the top-floor bedroom.

second-floor bedroom

Second-floor bedroom

In between these two rooms you will find a good-sized second bedroom that could function as a home office.

bathroom

Bathroom

You will also find a recently renovated bathroom with modern fittings on the second floor.

kitchen

Kitchen

All of this is good. So is the eat-in kitchen, which has all the basic appliances. This room, however, could use a little more pizzazz, which you could give it with the addition of new cabinets, a tile backsplash, and newer appliances.

This Queen Village gated trinity house for sale also couldn’t be more conveniently located. It’s around the corner from the Mummers Museum, a block from Jefferson Square Park and Sacks Playground, and three blocks from the Delaware riverfront. The Italian Market, South Street and Head House Square are all within walking distance.

And finally, the price is right.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 2

BATHS: 1

SQUARE FEET: 675

SALE PRICE: $263,900

OTHER STUFF: This house’s sale price was reduced by $6,000 on Nov. 30th.

1023 E. Moyamensing Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19147 [Carol McCann | RE/MAX Millennium

 

 

 

