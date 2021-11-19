Just Listed in the Poconos: Contemporary Mansion in Tannersville

Do you hanker for the glitz and bling of the ’80s? This period piece has your name on it. Surprisingly, it’s aged very gracefully.

Last week, we offered you a house designed for those who go to the Poconos for an honest-to-God rural experience.

This Tannersville contemporary house for sale is about as far from that vision as one can get. On the contrary: This house aims squarely at those who come to the Poconos hoping to bring the city with them, only with woods, mountains and ski slopes nearby.

In the case of this house, the ski slopes in question are those of Camelback Resort, a short drive through the Pocono Creek valley from here. Now, contemporary architecture has a close, strong relationship with ski resorts in this country, but usually, the types of contemporary houses you find near the slopes are A-frames or informal, woodsy cottages.

This huge 1980s throwback is nothing like those at all. Instead, it takes you not to Alpine slopes but to Studio 54.

If the flash and glitz of the Disco Decade appeals to you, get yourself up to Tannersville right away to scope out this house. Built right around the end of the disco era, in 1985, it has aged surprisingly well.

The view you see above is of the rear of the house, which faces Sullivan Trail and the Pocono Creek valley.

It’s quite likely that in winter, you will enjoy a clear view of the slopes at Camelback from this house’s expansive rear deck and pool.

Next to the deck and pool is one of those Disco Decade spaces, a huge sunroom, filled with mirrors, windows, skylights and a marble tile floor, that spans the width of the main floor.

A set of semicircular stairs leads to the mirror-lined entrance to the living room, a more subdued but no less contemporary space. A short hallway that passes a closet connects it to the house’s dramatic two-story-high foyer, which either the photographer didn’t photograph or the listing agent forgot to upload to the listing.

A family room just beyond the foyer has sliding doors that open onto a smaller side deck that connects to the main deck via a pathway. It too was not included with the listing photos.

In between the family room and one end of the sunroom, you find the kitchen and dining room.

Both feature blue lacquer cabinetry, and the dining room has furniture to match. In addition to the appliances shown in the photo, the kitchen also has an indoor grill. The dining room opens to the sunroom.

The junior primary suite sits on the other side of the living room and sunroom from all this. Its bedroom has a two-story atrium and a Jacuzzi tub in its sleeping area. The toilet, vanity and shower occupy an en-suite bath.

The second floor contains the primary suite and a third bedroom, each accessed by its own staircase from the main floor. A wall of windows, partially covered by the sunroom roof, and clerestory windows above it flood the primary bedroom with natural light.

The main room of the two-room primary bathroom is another of those Studio 54-ish spaces. Mirrors galore surround its Jacuzzi tub and reflect the light from the chandelier that hangs above it. And if those aren’t enough, not only are the vanities completely ringed by mirrors topped with stage-dressing-room lights, but the drawers under the vanities are mirrored as well.

The toilet, shower and a third vanity occupy a small room off a hallway from this one. Doors behind the wings of the vanities lead to an enormous walk-in closet. That closet, in turn, can also be accessed from the closet in the hall bath across from the third bedroom.

Yet another stairway leads from the foyer to a guest suite over the garages. It includes a living room, a dining nook with wraparound bow windows, a kitchenette and a bedroom with en-suite bath.

In other words, this Tannersville contemporary house for sale can handle not only you and your family but also your visiting relatives and friends. Not to mention that you could throw a helluva dance party in that sunroom. Just hang a mirrored ball from its ceiling and you’re ready to dance the night away the way you did in the ’80s. And just about anything else you might want to do in the Poconos you can find at Camelback.

Except hunt, fish, or go hiking in the mountains. For those, you can head to Big Pocono State Park or the state game lands next to it; both are located on the other side of Camelback Mountain. But if you’re the type of person for whom a house like this Tannersville contemporary house for sale holds appeal, I suspect that you’re not that kind of outdoorsy type. You’d probably prefer heading further down Sullivan Trail to drop coin at The Crossings Premium Outlets down by I-80.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 4

BATHS: 4 full, 2 half

SQUARE FEET: 7,822

SALE PRICE: $799,000

OTHER STUFF: This house also has a full unfinished basement and garage parking for three cars. A homeowners association fee of $505 annually covers services and maintenance of the roads and common facilities in its subdivision, Cobble Creek Estates. You can also use the community pool, tennis and basketball courts as a result.

126 Windy Hill Dr., Tannersville, PA 18372 [Sharon Wade | Weichert, Realtors — Acclaim]