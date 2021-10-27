Just Listed: Updated Restored Victorian in Phoenixville

This house in the borough’s historic district kept its 19th-century character even as it got some 21st-century features added to it.

Doesn’t that front porch make you want to just sit down on it and take in the passing scene?

It and its plant-filled front yard set the tone for living in this very homey, very charming, very historic Phoenixville Victorian house for sale.

Its owners clearly have a great deal of respect for the gem in their possession, for they took care to preserve it even as they updated it to add some very modern creature comforts.

The vestibule still has its embossed-leather wainscoting and all the gingerbread on the front porch has been freshly repainted. So have the original newel posts on the house’s two staircases. In addition, vintage stained-glass light fixtures can be found in several rooms of the house.

But the renovation work did take a few modern liberties. One of them was the installation of track lighting in the spacious living room. This was a good move, however, as it allows for the showcasing of artwork on the walls.

You might wish to inquire with the sellers whether they are willing to part with the period furniture in this room, which matches its overall appearance perfectly.

Both the living and dining rooms have decorative fireplaces and original hardwood floors. (You’ll find these elsewhere in the house, but some are covered by carpet, as in the foyer.) The dining room can clearly accommodate a larger dining table if you enjoy entertaining guests. A half bath lies under the dining-room stairs.

Another modern addition to this house is its kitchen, which has up-to-date stainless-steel appliances. But the cabinetry, lighting and pressed-tin-style ceiling all fit in with the house’s architecture.

So does the bar in the mudroom, which has a wine fridge.

French doors open from the mudroom onto a large rear deck that in turn overlooks a landscaped backyard with room to park a car behind it.

The full bath on the second floor got a major upgrade. It now boasts Wi-Fi, radiant-heated floors, double face basins, a large soaking tub and a new steam shower with rain head, body sprays, handheld wand and heat lamps.

The two third-floor bedrooms, including the primary one, have been recently repainted. The house also has central air conditioning throughout.

This Phoenixville Victorian house for sale has a plaque next to its front door identifying it as contributing to the Phoenixville Historic District, which helps explain the care showered on it. It’s a short walk from here to Roberts Park and only a slightly longer one to Bridge Street downtown, where you will find many great places to dine and shop surrounding the iconic Colonial Theater performing arts center.

It should definitely rank high on your list if you’re looking for a house with character in a community with a rich history and a fighting spirit.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 6

BATHS: 1 full, 1 half

SQUARE FEET: 3,027

SALE PRICE: $599,999

321 Gay St., Phoenixville, PA 19460 [Dan Phillips | Springer Realty Group]