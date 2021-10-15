Just Listed at the Shore: Shingle Style Colonial Revival in Avalon

The architect who rejeuvenated traditional Jersey Shore architecture produced this modern original seven years ago. Now that the owners have the itch to move, it can be yours.

Mark Asher of Asher Slaunwhite Architects has won wide acclaim for his reverent-yet-modern reinterpretations of the traditional architecture of the Jersey Shore. Those who wonder why should take a look at this Avalon Colonial Revival house for sale to learn the reasons.

And if you’re one of those modern traditionalists, you should take a look at it with an eye on making it your own.

This expansive upside-down blend of Shingle Style and Colonial traditions offers plenty of room for you, your brood and your guests along with luxurious amenities everyone will enjoy.

And you will enjoy knowing that after you buy this house, all you need to do is pack your clothes, kitchenware and dinnerware and move right in. That’s because the Summer House Design Group has already furnished it for you.

The first floor contains the foyer, with its five-panel mahogany front door; two bedrooms with en-suite baths and sliding doors that open onto a side porch; the laundry room and a pool bath for the adjacent side-yard pool.

Next to the pool are an outdoor shower and a storage shed for your beach and pool gear.

You’ll also find a family room with built-in bookcases and a wet bar on the first floor.

Two more en-suite bedrooms lie to the right of the main-floor landing. To the left is the main living space, a huge great room with a covered porch adjacent.

The great room has a coffered ceiling and recessed lighting. The living-room side has a gas fireplace and a ceiling fan.

The dining-room side is marked by an elegant modern traditional chandelier.

And through the archway next to the dining room lies the kitchen. It has a huge center island, a walk-in pantry, Grey Goose granite countertops, plenty of cabinet space and high-end appliances, including a wine fridge.

Topping it all off is the third-floor primary suite. It has an extra-spacious bedroom at one end with a work nook looking out on the ocean.

A sumptuously outfitted bathroom sits at the other end. A huge closet and dressing room connect the two.

This attractively landscaped house also sits at the end of the beach block of 68th Street in Avalon’s south end. This puts you equidstant from the downtowns of both Avalon and Stone Harbor and thus within reach of twice the number of shops, boutiques and restaurants your neighbors to the north can get to easily.

Put simply, this Avalon Colonial Revival house for sale will have you sitting pretty in a very pretty house that offers modern comfort in a traditional Shore package.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 5

BATHS: 6 full, 1 half

SQUARE FEET: 4,508

SALE PRICE: $5,995,000

187 68th St., Avalon, NJ 08202 [RJ Soens | Compass]