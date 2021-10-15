News

Just Listed at the Shore: Shingle Style Colonial Revival in Avalon

The architect who rejeuvenated traditional Jersey Shore architecture produced this modern original seven years ago. Now that the owners have the itch to move, it can be yours.

By ·
house for sale avalon colonial revival exterior front

It should be abundantly clear from this photo why architect Mark Asher is in demand: Few other architects honor the Shore’s architectural traditions as beautifully as he does with houses like this handsome Shingle Style Colonial at 187 68th St., Avalon, NJ 08204 | Photos: Anthony Priest Photography via Compass

Mark Asher of Asher Slaunwhite Architects has won wide acclaim for his reverent-yet-modern reinterpretations of the traditional architecture of the Jersey Shore. Those who wonder why should take a look at this Avalon Colonial Revival house for sale to learn the reasons.

And if you’re one of those modern traditionalists, you should take a look at it with an eye on making it your own.

house for sale avalon colonial revival side elevation

68th Street side elevation

This expansive upside-down blend of Shingle Style and Colonial traditions offers plenty of room for you, your brood and your guests along with luxurious amenities everyone will enjoy.

And you will enjoy knowing that after you buy this house, all you need to do is pack your clothes, kitchenware and dinnerware and move right in. That’s because the Summer House Design Group has already furnished it for you.

house for sale avalon colonial revival foyer

Foyer

The first floor contains the foyer, with its five-panel mahogany front door; two bedrooms with en-suite baths and sliding doors that open onto a side porch; the laundry room and a pool bath for the adjacent side-yard pool.

house for sale avalon colonial revival pool

Pool

Next to the pool are an outdoor shower and a storage shed for your beach and pool gear.

house for sale avalon colonial revival family room

Family room

You’ll also find a family room with built-in bookcases and a wet bar on the first floor.

great room

Great room

Two more en-suite bedrooms lie to the right of the main-floor landing. To the left is the main living space, a huge great room with a covered porch adjacent.

living area

Living-room area

The great room has a coffered ceiling and recessed lighting. The living-room side has a gas fireplace and a ceiling fan.

dining room

Dining room

The dining-room side is marked by an elegant modern traditional chandelier.

kitchen

Kitchen

And through the archway next to the dining room lies the kitchen. It has a huge center island, a walk-in pantry, Grey Goose granite countertops, plenty of cabinet space and high-end appliances, including a wine fridge.

primary bedroom

Primary bedroom

Topping it all off is the third-floor primary suite. It has an extra-spacious bedroom at one end with a work nook looking out on the ocean.

primary bathroom

Primary bathroom

A sumptuously outfitted bathroom sits at the other end. A huge closet and dressing room connect the two.

This attractively landscaped house also sits at the end of the beach block of 68th Street in Avalon’s south end. This puts you equidstant from the downtowns of both Avalon and Stone Harbor and thus within reach of twice the number of shops, boutiques and restaurants your neighbors to the north can get to easily.

Put simply, this Avalon Colonial Revival house for sale will have you sitting pretty in a very pretty house that offers modern comfort in a traditional Shore package.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 5

BATHS: 6 full, 1 half

SQUARE FEET: 4,508

SALE PRICE: $5,995,000

187 68th St., Avalon, NJ 08202 [RJ Soens | Compass]

Read More About:

Trending

  1. Just Listed: Chestnut Hill Modern House for Sale With Great Views

  2. On the Market: New Construction Rittenhouse Square Condo for Sale

  3. Just Listed: Queen Village Renovated Trinity House for Sale

  4. The Poplar Apartment Profile: Something for Everyone, Even the Kids

  5. Just Listed at the Shore: Diamond Beach High-Rise Condo for Sale