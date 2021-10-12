Just Listed: Renovated Extended Trinity in Queen Village

This attractive, amenity-rich trinity has loads of space, indoors and out.

Aficionados of “the original tiny house” know that not all trinities are tiny. Additions and extensions give some of them valuable interior space, while others have lots large enough to accommodate extra outdoor space. Thus, as with clothes, you can find trinities in sizes S, M, L, and XL.

Here’s an XXL trinity — a very attractive Queen Village renovated trinity house for sale that has lots of space, indoors and out.

The extra indoor space comes from the full-height rear extension, and the outdoor space comes from a side yard and multiple decks.

The main floor contains the living room, dining room and kitchen. As the photos should make clear, the original fireplaces in this vintage-1831 trinity are now decorative, but as might befit a trinity built that long ago, there’s a fireplace on each floor.

A dining room with a built-in secretary separates the living room from the kitchen. Note the deft blending of traditional detailing and modern decor throughout this house.

The kitchen is smartly outfitted with modern cabinetry, equally modern stainless-steel appliances, and a breakfast bar. There’s a powder room on one side of the kitchen, and on the other, a door leads to the lowest of the three outdoor spaces, a small side yard.

A spiral staircase leads from that side yard up to the largest of the outdoor spaces, the second-floor rear deck. This deck, which you cannot access from the second floor, is big enough for outdoor dining and entertaining and has maintenance-free Nexan decking.

The second floor also contains a full bath and a bedroom. In addition to the fireplace and a built-in bookshelf, the bedroom has a Murphy bed to maximize its flexibility.

The second-floor bathroom has double vanities, an exposed brick accent wall, a tub/shower lined with subway tile and two closets. One of the closets also contains laundry hookups.

The top floor contains the primary bedroom suite. The bedroom has a vaulted beamed ceiling and barn door in addition to its fireplace, and it has a private covered balcony.

Its bathroom is just a little more sumptuous than the one on the floor below. Both its shower and its vanities are lined with subway tile, and the shower has both a rain head and a handheld wand. The balcony and a large walk-in closet lie beyond the bathroom.

The unfinished basement contains a laundry and plenty of storage space.

Parks, shops and restaurants abound around you, starting with the small garden across the street from this house that a neighbor has maintained for some 30 years. A block to the south lies the Shot Tower Recreation Center, and Mario Lanza Park lies about a block to the northwest. Serenity Park and access to the Delaware riverfront lie a block to the east; on the way to the riverfront, you will pass Gloria Dei (Old Swedes’) Church. South Street, Head House Square, Bainbridge Green and Penn’s Landing are all within walking distance.

Thus not only do you get XXL space and XXL amenities with this Queen Village renovated trinity house for sale, you get XXL access to some of the best things Center City Philadelphia has to offer. Given all that, its sale price is a relative bargain.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 2

BATHS: 2 full, 1 half

SQUARE FEET: 1,337

SALE PRICE: $589,000

839 S. Hancock St., Philadelphia, PA 19147 [Keith Adams | The Adams Group | Compass]