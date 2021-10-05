Just Listed: Extended Trinity in Bella Vista

This attractive trinity in the heart of the neighborhood has a staircase you should be able to haul your mattress up.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

This week’s featured trinity is located on one of those narrow lanes you find all over Bella Vista. It’s an attractive, well-maintained trinity with a two-story rear addition that dates to the early decades of the 20th century.

But this Bella Vista extended trinity house for sale looks newer than that thanks to some changes made on the inside.

The most important one: The tight box spiral staircase got replaced with a larger, open metal one. Not only does it make the lower floors feel a little more open, the extra room around it should make it easier to haul your mattress up to its bedroom.

The builder who changed the staircase also exposed the brick party wall behind it. Combined with the brick fireplace next to it, the exposed wall adds more warmth to the living room on the main floor.

The kitchen in the rear addition has modern appliances including a dishwasher, modern cabinetry, plenty of storage space, and a drop-leaf cutting board for extra work space. A stacked washer and dryer sit next to the fridge.

A sliding door leads from the kitchen to the rear patio, which has room enough to accommodate a grill.

The bedroom on the second floor also has a brick fireplace. It also has a closet in the addition. Note also the light filtering through the stairs from the floor above.

You’ll also find the bathroom in the second-floor rear addition.

The third-floor room has built-in shelves where the fireplace sits on the floors below. While not counted as a bedroom here, it could serve as one, as it also has a closet. Or it could be a den or a home office.

It also has sliding doors that lead onto the roof of the extension. To turn this into a nice deck, you could add a railing, though an actual wood deck would also be nice to have.

Its basement also has ample storage space. But perhaps the nicest amenity this Bella Vista extended trinity house for sale offers is its location. You’re just a block and a half from the Italian Market, the same distance from Bardascino Park and its bocce courts, and close to a slew of beloved neighborhood eateries: Sam’s Morning Glory, Hawthorne’s, Ralph’s Italian Restaurant, Kalaya and more.

On second thought, maybe that’s the second-nicest amenity this house offers. The nicest one may well be its price: according to the listing agent, the recently built houses across Salter Street list for upwards of $1.5 million, and there are several $750,000-plus properties in the area. Buy this trinity and you will have gotten into one of Greater Center City’s most prized neighborhoods on the cheap.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 1

BATHS: 1

SQUARE FEET: 630

SALE PRICE: $229,000

1028 Salter St., Philadelphia, PA 19147 [Kara Markley | Compass]