Just Listed at the Shore: Neotraditional Townhouse in Ventnor

Here’s proof that you can find affordable houses at the Shore. You just have to go to the “suburbs” to find them, that's all.

I imagine that, after weeks of looking at $600,000 cottages and multimillion-dollar beachfront pleasure palaces, you’ve given up any hope of finding a truly affordable place to summer at the Shore.

So, now that summer’s over, I have some good news for you: Yes, you can find houses at the Shore that won’t cost you an arm and a leg. This Ventnor neotraditional townhouse for sale is one.

Of course, in order to find houses you can afford, you have to look off the barrier islands themselves. The good news here is, you won’t have to cross a bay to look.

This townhouse — I use the term advisedly because it looks for all the world to me like any of a million mid-priced suburban houses that aren’t attached to their neighbors — is located in a newer section of Ventnor known as Ventnor Heights. A small channel separates the island on which Ventnor Heights sits from Ventnor itself, and a drawbridge on Dorset Avenue connects the two.

The interior of this house also looks like any of a million mid-priced neotraditional suburban houses. It has a two-story foyer with a one-car garage on one side and the main floor on the other.

The main floor has an open plan and gets plenty of natural light through both the large bay window in front and an array of windows on the other two sides.

The floor is L-shaped, with a dining room behind the living room and an eat-in kitchen to its right. The kitchen has plenty of counter space, lots of cabinets to store stuff, and an island with bar seating. You’ll also find a powder room and the laundry on the main floor.

The second floor contains three bedrooms, one of which currently serves as a home office. It shares a hall bath with the second bedroom.

The primary bedroom has extra space for a sitting area and an en-suite bath.

There’s also a paved patio in back.

Yes, some of the money you won’t spend buying this house will probably go towards gas for a short drive to the beach. But this house on the bay side of Ventnor is close enough for you to get a nice bike ride to the beach in instead. And it’s only two blocks from the Ski Beach boat launch and close to the Atlantic City Expressway, not to mention the casinos and attractions of AC.

Given all that, and given how relatively little this Ventnor neotraditional house for sale costs, do you really care that you’re living in a suburb that’s about three-quarters of a mile from the beach?

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 3

BATHS: 2 full, 1 half

SQUARE FEET: 1,792

SALE PRICE: $329,900

OTHER STUFF: This house’s sale price increased by $900 on Sept. 7th.

800 N. Little Rock Ave., Ventnor, N.J. 08406 [Frank J. Nadel | Keller Williams Jersey Shore]