Just Listed in the Poconos: 1830 Farmhouse in Saylorsburg

Yes, this is one of those outdoorsy, rustic Poconos houses. But its outdoorsiness has been domesticated.

What do you think of when you hear the phrases “the Poconos” and “outdoor life” used together?

Quite likely, images of hiking in the woods, sailing on a lake, skiing down a mountainside or ice fishing in the winter pop into your head.

Or maybe you see yourself lounging by a pool at a woodsy resort.

Well, this Saylorsburg stone farmhouse for sale has that pool. But its version of outdoor life is a little less active, a little less woodsy, and a little more leisurely.

Which is perhaps odd, for this stone house built in 1830 and added to some time later was once part of a farm.

That farm heritage survives in several places.

Like its living room, for starters. Its beamed ceiling, deep windows and stone fireplace come straight out of the early American farmhouse vernacular.

So, for that matter, does the look of the dining room.

The kitchen, however, has been modernized with recessed lighting, newer cabinetry and up-to-date stainless steel appliances.

The other rooms in this house also have that simple country feel. The primary bedroom differs from the other three bedrooms only in being larger. One other bedroom is a pass-through one that currently serves as a home office.

In the back of the main floor you will find a sunroom and a mud room, both of which look out on the huge backyard.

That yard, like most of this house’s 2.5-acre lot, is planted in grass for the most part. But it does have both a stone patio and a fenced-in pool. It also has a fenced-in garden with a doghouse-style storage shed.

This farmhouse’s location is also authentically rural: the closest town of any size is Stroudsburg, about 12 miles to the northeast. Bethlehem in the Lehigh Valley and Jim Thorpe are both about 25 miles away.

That makes this Saylorsburg stone farmhouse for sale ideal for anyone who wants to live the outdoor life in the Poconos but wants to do it at a more relaxed pace.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 4

BATHS: 2 full, 1 half

SQUARE FEET: 2,280

SALE PRICE: $525,000

3205 Ross Rd., Saylorsburg, PA 18353 [Jonathan C. Campbell and Cindy Lapp | DLP Realty]