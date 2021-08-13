Just Listed at the Shore: Neotraditional House in Longport

Located just one lot away from the beach, this spacious house is actually a contemporary house in neotraditional dress.

So what should you do with this Longport neotraditional house for sale once you buy it?

Just move your furniture in, or paint some of its rooms first?

I’ll leave that decision up to you, but I know what I would do.

This custom-built, Mark Gallagher-designed house is a real looker. Truth to tell, even though this house looks neotraditional, from its mullioned fan and round windows to its Shingle Style exterior, it’s actually a very contemporary house in both design and form.

And were it purely contemporary, its vast expanses of off-white might not have bothered me so much. But given its aspirations to connect with either the classic or the updated Jersey Shore vernacular, it seems to me that it would benefit from a splash of some other color here and there.

Maybe not in its huge great room, which, like many such rooms in modern houses, functions as the heart of the house.

This one plays the role of the everyday living suite, with living room, kitchen and dining room rolled into one.

The gas fireplace at the living-room end provides some visual variety, but given the interplay of forms that its several gables offer, I long for just a little more. Like, say, a hardwood ceiling.

Reserve the paint for some of the other rooms in this upside-down house. Since the agent posted no photos of the first-floor family room, I can’t show you that room, which is surrounded by the wraparound front porch. But I’ll bet it might look better in the robin’s-egg blue used on the outside. There are also two bedrooms on the first floor, and the family room could function as a sixth.

Bedrooms three and four are on the third floor, which is found in the back half of this house. Below those are bedroom one — the primary bedroom suite, which spans the back of the second-floor and makes single-floor living possible.

The bedroom has its own private balcony overlooking the backyard. It too might look a little better in another color — perhaps a darker shade of blue, or a light gray.

Next to the bedroom is a huge primary bathroom with a soaking tub, dual vanity, stall shower and toilet closet. Its wood vanity and marble tile provide contrast to all the off-white.

The backyard is spacious for the Shore and includes a brick patio. You could conceivably put a grill here if you wanted to.

But the more logical location for it is where the current owners put theirs, on the large balcony off the great room. From here you can see the beach and ocean two doors down from you at the end of the street.

This house in Longport’s tony Widener Estate section is not only close to the beach. It’s also close to the bridge that connects Longport with Somers Point and Ocean City. If you feel like dining out, Margate is just up the island.

With a huge great room, five bedrooms, and the possibility of a sixth, this Longport neotraditional house for sale is ideal for anyone who enjoys hosting family and friends at the Shore.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 5

BATHS: 5 full, 2 half

SQUARE FEET: Not available

SALE PRICE: $2,825,000

OTHER STUFF: This house’s sale price was increased by $30,000 on Aug. 9th.

109 S. 28th Ave., Longport, N.J. 08403 [Ashley Franchini and Donald Gluck | Soleil Sotheby’s International Realty]