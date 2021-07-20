Just Listed: Extended Trinity in Pennsport

Thanks to its long, narrow lot, this trinity got an extra-long extension that gives it enough space for three rooms on its main floor.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

East Moyamensing Avenue, the main drag of Pennsport, cuts a diagonal path through the city street grid.

Because of this, some of the blocks that line it are longer than normal and others shorter.

This Pennsport extended trinity house for sale sits on one of those longer blocks. It’s long enough that not only do the houses sit on extra-deep lots, it also has a parking lot in its middle.

That lot has no connection to this house, but the extra-deep lot it sits on has enough room to accommodate a trinity with three rooms on its main floor.

That’s right, three rooms.

A handsome living room with a brick fireplace and plenty of light from the large windows in front.

Behind it, a dining room with its own window and bar seating at the kitchen pass-through window.

And behind that, an extra-spacious kitchen with contemporary cabinetry, full-size appliances including a dishwasher and built-in microwave, and handsome contemporary cabinetry that includes ribbed-glass china cabinets and extra pantry storage. (One unusual design touch for a contemporary kitchen: chamfered countertops.)

And behind the kitchen is a roomy rear patio.

As you have probably figured out by now and can see from this photo of the rear of the house, this isn’t even your typical extended trinity. It has an extra-long extension on its main floor and a short one on its second.

That short extension on the second floor turns the open room on that floor into a potential primary suite. But its previous owner used it as a den, its current owner does also, and you probably will want to do so as well.

But even so, this floor contains many of the things one looks for in a primary bedroom suite, like plenty of closet space and a dressing room (with both a closet and a linen closet) between the bedroom and the bathroom.

(The bathroom, like the kitchen, got a total makeover, complete with faux-marble tile all over, while the owner two before this one lived here.)

Yet even though most of the elements of a good primary suite are on the second floor, you will probably want to use the top floor as your primary bedroom. It’s spacious enough, and it has its own outdoor space.

Just add decking and rails and you have a very nice private roof deck on top of the second-floor extension.

Besides all that extra space, you get convenient access to the big-box Valhalla on the Delaware riverfront, a slew of great eateries in the area, and six different parks and playgrounds, Jefferson Square being the closest and Washington Avenue Green being the one where you can enjoy the Delaware up close and personal.

If you love the charm of a trinity but don’t like the claustrophobic feel of one, this Pennsport extended trinity house for sale is the trinity you’ve been looking for — even though you probably weren’t looking for a trinity up until now.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 2

BATHS: 1

SQUARE FEET: 1,032 (yes, more than 1,000)

SALE PRICE: $314,900

OTHER STUFF: It also has even more space to store stuff — it has an unfinished basement, which is also where you’ll find the laundry.

1121 E. Moyamensing Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19147 [Mike McCann | McCann Team | Keller Williams Philly]