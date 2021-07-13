Just Listed: Loft Trinity in Queen Village

This trinity on a gated lane takes advantage of its sloping roofline to carve out additional space for relaxation.

This week, we have a pure trinity for you: three stories plus a basement. No ells, no extensions, no additions, and no outdoor space other than the gated lane it sits on a block and a half below South Street in Queen Village.

But that doesn’t mean this Queen Village loft trinity house for sale doesn’t have something extra as part of the package.

The clue to the something extra is contained in the above description of the house.

This house has more room for relaxation than most pure trinities because of what its primary bedroom contains.

The top-floor bedroom’s bed is located in a sleeping loft under the highest part of its sloped ceiling.

Such ceilings are quite common with trinities, but using the extra volume they offer for sleeping space is fairly rare. What the owner of this house did with the space under the loft was create a den.

And down in the basement, they put the living room.

That means this house has extra room for relaxing with friends or your significant other.

It also has room for serving friends dinner or an intimate meal with a significant other. That’s because the kitchen takes up the entire ground floor and has banquette seating along two of its walls.

This arrangement also gives the kitchen extra storage space in the cabinets above the banquette.

And there’s room for a home office or a nursery in the second-floor bedroom.

It also has some nice architectural details that include a leaded-glass window in the second-floor hallway and a handsome updated tile bathroom on the same floor.

If you would like to relax outdoors, your options include nearby Cianfrani Park, Palumbo Playground on 9th Street, the Delaware waterfront and the many al fresco dining options the pandemic created along South Street, on the Bainbridge Green and in the vicinity of the Italian Market. For venturing further afield, you have two SEPTA bus routes close at hand, with one of them headed right past your courtyard entrance on its way to Center City.

As you can see, there’s lots to explore all around this Queen Village loft trinity house for sale. But it also offers you a tranquil location where you can also explore the great indoors before retiring to your loft.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 2

BATHS: 1

SQUARE FEET: 711

SALE PRICE: $265,000

617-B S. 7th St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19147 [Justin Kane | BHHS Fox & Roach Realtors]