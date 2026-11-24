Ring Shopping? Philly’s Jewelers’ Row District Has Everything You Need

It’s the oldest — and second largest — diamond district in the country.

It seems particularly symbolic to find your engagement ring or wedding band in Philly’s Jewelers’ Row District. It is, after all, the oldest — and second-largest — diamond district in the country, dating back to 1851. Today, the district, which runs from Walnut to Market and 7th to 9th streets in Washington Square West, is home to 300-plus businesses, and it has been polished up in recent years, with, among other things, a gateway arch over Sansom — all to make it picture-perfect. “It’s a district of love,” says Rich Goldberg, president of the district and third-gen owner of Safian & Rudolph Jewelers. These are the shops and studios — from icons to new gems — that will make your Big Day shine.

The Family Stones

You know you’re in good hands with a legacy jeweler. Among them: Carver W. Reed & Co. has been on the row since the early days and is known for its timeless engagement rings and designer watches. House of Milner Jewelers, circa 1906, is where you can find sentimental jewelry for anniversary milestones. Barsky Diamonds, now in its fifth generation, does intricate Philly-themed designs. And Steven Singer Jewelers, established in 1980, boasts made-to-order wedding bands for all genders.

The Tech Titans

Marriers today want something one of a kind, so customization is key. Shops such as Safian & Rudolph, Golden Nugget Jewelers, and Marchi have in-house computer-aided design specialists to create 3D wax or resin models of your dream ring and trial it before crafting the final product (a process that typically takes three to six weeks to complete). Another option: lab-grown diamonds. You’ll essentially DIY your diamond — it can have a quicker turnaround and leave less of a dent in your bank account. (Goldberg says the lower costs have been particularly of interest to millennial and Gen-Z couples at his store.)

The Classic Collectors

A growing trend: vintage looks, with chunky Art Deco designs, bigger stones, and embellishments, says Goldberg. Lucky for you, many jewelers have estate collections to browse. Harry Merrill & Son, for example, has baubles dating back to the 1800s (like a yellow gold Austrian necklace with delicate filigree). For a different type of pre-loved piece, Unclaimed Diamonds specializes in items that were put on layaway and never picked up.

The Alt Rockers

For a design with a little edge, try Sisterfriend. The Filipina-owned brand is run by best friends and specializes in elevated but cutesy pieces like a soft pretzel link bracelet handcrafted with solid gold. Consider a split-heart charm necklace for you and your person of honor. Until Death, Inc., meanwhile, crafts alternative and gothic engagement rings and men’s bands with skulls, snakes, spiderwebs, and lots of black stones.

The Treasure Hunters

Perhaps you want to propose with an heirloom — or maybe you have a something old you’re curious about. Philadelphia Jewelry Appraisers will take a peek at your piece and provide you with all the details (insurance and estate value), so you can decide whether to reimagine it into a new piece or leave as is. Pro tip: Get your new ring appraised too, as you’ll receive an outline of your jewelry’s makeup (stones, setting, value). This comes in handy in case of theft, loss, or damage.

The Other Gems

There’s much more than jewelry in the district. Concierge Ballroom will get you ready for dancing the night away. Lore’s Chocolates crafts sweet favors (think chocolate bars with the LOVE statue on them). Need a rehearsal dinner spot? While it technically falls just outside the district, Rockwell & Rose, a new steakhouse in the Curtis Center, is a prime spot. Then there’s the Morris House Hotel, ideal for intimate weddings and guest accommodations.

Neighborhood Timeline

Here’s when a few of these spots made it official on Jewelers’ Row.

1860

Carver W. Reed & Co.

1900

Barsky Diamonds

1906

House of Milner Jewelers

1952

Safian & Rudolph Jewelers

1954

Harry Merrill & Son

1980

Steven Singer Jewelers

1987

Golden Nugget Jewelers

1999

Unclaimed Diamonds

2005

Marchi

2018

Philadelphia Jewelry Appraisers

2022

Sisterfriend

2025

Until Death, Inc.

Published as “Jewel Box” in the Summer/Fall 2026 issue of Philadelphia Wedding.

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