Monet’s Gardens Inspired This Flower-Filled Barnes Foundation Wedding

The couple waited two years to say “I do” at the popular venue.

When Jessica Malone and Bradley Martin got engaged in July 2023, they weren’t envisioning a drawn-out engagement. But then the Fitler Square duo fell in love with the idea of having their celebration at the Barnes Foundation in Logan Circle — and plans changed. “Available dates [at the venue] were so limited, and we decided it would be worth the wait,” says the bride.

Jess put the prolonged engagement period — two years — to good use. “While we knew we needed help with planning and coordination, I was excited to take on the design side myself,” she says. She tapped Montco-based planning and design studio Musa Weddings & Events for help pulling off the logistics and details. And for inspiration, she looked to the venue. “We wanted the space to feel like a summer garden,” she says. “We kept coming back to Monet’s gardens as a reference point.”

Ashley D. Studio’s watercolor illustrations matched the wedding florals.

The festivities began with a ceremony on the covered Annenberg terrace, where the duo exchanged vows beneath a flower-laden chuppah by South Philly’s Texture Florals. The reception followed, with 205 guests gathering in the Annenberg Court for dinner and dancing. (A lot of dancing: “The band kept the dance floor full from start to finish,” says Brad, of EBE Talent’s Barcelona band.)

Jess wanted the decor to be “full of color and seasonal blooms, mixed with the natural textures and beauty of the Barnes.”

Tables were topped with loose floral arrangements punctuated by citrus fruits, along with personalized touches. “Ashley D. Studio hand-painted each guest’s name onto their menu at their place setting, which made the tables feel welcoming,” Jess says.

After enjoying a sweet watermelon salad, guests dined on entrées including pan-seared salmon by Constellation Culinary Group.

But the most special moment of the day was far quieter. A rain shower swept through as the couple were preparing for their first look. Their photographer, Minh Cao, quickly positioned them beneath an overhang by the reflecting pools. “Seeing each other for the first time with the sound of the rain softly hitting the pools felt magical,” Jess says. And yes, totally worth the wait.

THE DETAILS

Photography: Minh Cao, Du Soleil Photographie | Venue: Barnes Foundation | Event Planning & Coordination: Musa Weddings & Events | Florals: Texture Florals | Catering: Constellation Culinary Group | Cake: New June and Isgro Pastries | Gown: Mira Zwillinger | Tux: J.Hilburn | Hair: Salon J. Raine | Makeup: Kate News Makeup | Rings: Lester Martin Jewelers | Invitations & Paper Goods: Ashley D. Studio | Entertainment: Barcelona of EBE Talent | Officiant: Brad Fitzpatrick (bride’s brother-in-law) | Rentals: Nuage Designs | Videographer: Ethan B. Films

Published as “Jessica & Bradley” in the Summer/Fall 2026 issue of Philadelphia Wedding.

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