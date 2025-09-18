Hop a Nonstop Flight to Athens for Your European Honeymoon

And check in to the gorgeous Four Seasons Astir Palace Hotel Athens.

The ancient Greeks developed the philosophy of love, so romance is in the DNA of Athens, making it an ideal destination for a honeymoon. A direct overnight flight will see you arriving in time to enjoy the early-morning energy of the vibrant capital city. From the airport, it’s a quick drive to the Four Seasons Astir Palace Hotel Athens (rooms from $1,571), a world-class resort located on the Athens Riviera in Vouliagmeni.

The accommodations at this complex on the rocky banks of the Saronic Gulf include two hotels — Nafsika and Arion — along with a handful of renovated 1960s bungalows dotting the coastline. Nature is the focal point, with every room facing either the sea or the tapestry of pines peppering the landscape. The guest rooms are minimalist and refined — think light wood floors, white walls, pale blue accents — and bathed in sunlight. Expect super-cozy beds with plush linens and bathrooms featuring glass-walled marble showers that allow you to indulge in the epic vistas.

There are 12 fine-dining and culinary options, including BeefBar and Matsuhisa. For breakfast in bed, order room service, which runs 24 hours a day. (Try the salmon Benedict.) If you need a poolside snack, Kyma Pool & Beach Bar has you covered with their lemonade and beef sliders. For lunch, dine al fresco at Taverna 37: Start with the fried calamari followed by the mezze, but save room for the orange pie. Begin your evening with cocktails on the terrace at Avra, but don’t be late for your reservation at Michelin-starred Pelagos, where head chef Luca Piscazzi prepares innovative dishes using seasonal ingredients, like the cold spaghetti with caviar. And nothing spells romance like dinner for two at Zolotas Private Beach.

With the wedding festivities behind you, a turn in the healing waters of the Four Seasons’ Hippocrates-inspired spa will prove restorative. The hydrotherapy zone combines an aroma steam grotto with saunas and hammam facilities. Or sign up for the Sinantisi Ritual in the couple’s suite. Feeling sporty? There are tennis courts, a basketball court, running trails, gyms, and private Pilates classes. The resort also has three exclusive beaches, so grab lounge chairs or book a cabana by the water if you just want to chill.

But you didn’t come all the way to Athens to visit only the resort. Luckily, the Four Seasons offers various off-site experiences. Go on a chef-led excursion to the food markets in Kallithea, where you’ll shop for the fresh ingredients you’ll later use to prepare a traditional meal in the Four Seasons kitchen. A trip to Athens would not be complete without a guided tour of the Acropolis, a UNESCO World Heritage site. Spend a day driving the southern coast, its winding hillside roads providing views of the sun-soaked Aegean Sea. Stop at Cape Sounion to see the Temple of Poseidon. (The Temple of Athena Sounias can be seen in the distance.) And visit the Holy Monastery of St. Paul the Apostle for a moment of spiritual reflection.

For a quick jaunt from the resort, stroll across the street to Astir Marina, where you can ogle the yachts and enjoy some luxury shopping. Or take a dip in the thermal waters of Lake Vouliagmeni, its tranquil setting providing sanctuary for locals and tourists alike. On your walk back to the resort, stop at Sofi’s Eatery for Greek coffee and a sweet treat.

That said, this is a honeymoon, so if all you want to do is take a cue from the ancient Greeks, basking in the romance and taking each day as it comes, that’s perfectly fine too.

Published as “For a European Escape: Athens” in the summer/fall 2025 issue of Philadelphia Wedding.

