A Bunch of Best of Philly Wedding Winners Created This Must-See Styled Shoot

The inspiration: late fashion icon Iris Apfel.

We love when Best of Philly winners get into the spirit of the awards (which turn 50 this year, by the way) and do something special in the coming months to celebrate it. And that’s just what happened here, when some of the recent honorees in the Wedding category came together to stage a styled photo shoot. They also tapped a few of their other favorite wedding vendors to take part in the festivities — collaboration is key, after all — and pulled off a vignette that we think you’ll want to say “I do” to.

While Best of Philly was the reason for getting the group together, the inspiration behind it all was the late fashion icon and interior designer Iris Apfel, who passed away earlier this month. Apfel was known for her bold, brilliant and unabashedly eye-catching style, which the group wanted to honor.

“Embracing her fearless approach to color and texture, we curated a design that screams uniqueness and fun but is still sophisticated,” says Andi Schilawski, owner of Musa Weddings — our 2023 Best Planner. “Just as she effortlessly blended different elements to create stunning ensembles, our decor seamlessly integrates diverse patterns, textures, and hues to craft a visually impactful set-up.”

The rest of the 2023 Best of Philly winners on hand for the event were RAM Floral (Best Custom Florist), Du Soleil Photographie (Best Romantic Photographer), New June Bakery (Best Reason to Have a Vintage-Style Cake), Kinfolk Bride (Best Bridal Boutique), True Beauty Marks (its Groomed service landed a nod for Best New On-Location Men’s Grooming), Philadelphia Diamond Company (Best Rings), and Chick Invitations (its Boxbar outpost earned honors as the Best Bridal-Shower Spot).

Afrik Armando, who was honored in 2022 as the Best Stylish Photographer, was one of the two models.

The scene for it all? Jean-Georges at Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia, our 2023 winner for Best Destination Wedding Without Leaving Philly.

Pretty cool right? We think so — and we think Apfel would agree. Adds Schilawski: “With this homage to her timeless flair, our styled shoot captures the essence of uniqueness and joy, infusing weddings and events with a sense of daring elegance that is as unique as each couple.”

With all that, we hope you find some of your own inspiration from the vendors who put this stylish scene together — and stay tuned for Philly Mag’s August issue, where you’ll discover which wedding vendors won Best of Philly awards for 2024.

The Details

Photographer: Rebecca Judd for Du Soleil Photographie | Venue: Jean-Georges at Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia | Planning & Design: Musa Weddings (menu cards and napkin rings from the Collection by Musa) | Florals: RAM Floral | Cake: New June Bakery | Bridal Attire: Kinfolk Bride | Rings & Pearl Necklace: Philadelphia Diamond Company | Hair: Gina Kay and Mariah Rose of True Beauty Marks | Makeup: Makeup by Kasey Golden | Invitations, Robes & Bridal Accessories: Chick Invitations | Videographer: Visual Rose Films | Place Settings: Citrine Tablescapes | Chairs: Vision Furniture Event Rentals | Models: Afrik Armando and Jordyn Ramsay

