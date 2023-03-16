And, Now, Sammy Hagar at a Showstopping Four Seasons Wedding

The couple’s shared love of music inspired the Big Day.

We recently shared with you a story on how to take your wedding entertainment over the top to keep your guests engaged from start to finish. And this couple’s approach does all that and more. Not only was their Four Seasons Philadelphia wedding filled with stunning florals; it also featured one-of-a-kind entertainment — an appearance by Sammy Hagar & the Circle. Read all about the applause-worthy night, photographed by Susan Stripling, below.

It was all about rock-and-roll — and flowers — at the wedding of client relations manager Kimberly Preidt and Vincent “Skip” Consalo, CEO of New Jersey blueberry outfit Consalo Family Farms. The duo chose Four Seasons for their venue because they wanted the event to be “Skipper-sized.” “It’s go big or go home,” says Kimberly.

Although the pair went to high school together, they didn’t connect romantically until later in life. Both were married previously, but Kimberly hadn’t had her fairy-tale wedding. With Skip, she wanted to go all out.

Her love of orchids inspired the vision for the purple-burgundy event. Vanda orchids, calla lilies, mauve and white roses, plum ranunculus and more from Petals Lane decorated the posh venue.

The other major inspiration for their Big Day was their shared love of music, with everything from concert-ticket save-the-dates inscribed with Bruce Springsteen lyrics to invitations from the Papery featuring lines from a Van Halen song.

The entertainment was the real showstopper. BVTLive’s Carnivále got guests dancing. And the couple booked Sammy Hagar & the Circle (via Philly promoter Drew Pompilio) to play a 75-minute set between the reception and the after-party. The surprise performance was a success.

THE DETAILS

Photographer: Susan Stripling Photography | Venue, Catering & Cake: Four Seasons Philadelphia | Planner: Gina Sole of the Wedding Planner | Florals: Petals Lane | Bride’s Gown: Galia Lahav from Bridal Reflections | Bridesmaids’ Dresses: Jenny Yoo from Bella Bridesmaids | Groom’s Attire: Zegna from Boyds | Hair: Amy Thomson of Happily Ever After Hair | Makeup: Charlotte Erace of C.E. Facial Artistry | Invitations: The Papery | Entertainment: Joey Ray (ceremony); BVTLive’s Carnivále (reception); Sammy Hagar & the Circle (pre-after-party); MCM DJs (after-party) | Videographer: JV Films | Transportation: Park Avenue Limousine | Officiant: Timothy Lowry | Rings: Watches of Switzerland | Lighting: Encore Global

Published as “Kimberly & Skip” in the Winter/Spring 2023 issue of Philadelphia Wedding.

