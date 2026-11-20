Philly Gets Its Own Monopoly Version

From WMMR to SEPTA, Philadelphia finally gets its due in a new edition of the popular board game.

Like so many other pivotal moments in history, Philadelphia was crucially involved in the making of the board game Monopoly.

In 1903, a D.C. typist named Elizabeth Magie patented The Landlord Game, which she based on the theories of anti-monopolist Henry George. The game took off in progressive circles, including in a classroom at Wharton (not typically a bastion of socialist thinking) and a group of Quakers in Atlantic City. You can see why it would appeal to left-leaning thinkers from this excerpt of George’s 1879 Progress and Poverty, which feels startlingly relevant: “So long as all the increased wealth which modern progress brings goes but to build up great fortunes, to increase luxury and make sharper the contrast between the House of Have and the House of Want, progress is not real and cannot be permanent.”

Less interested in economic theory and more interested in board games, an unemployed Northwest Philly engineer, Charles Brace Darrow, played The Landlord Game with friends and thought he could make it better. He created a new version that retained the original Atlantic City place names but added many of the elements we recognize today. He then convinced Wanamaker’s to sell his version, leading to a contract with Parker Brothers in 1935. And the rest is refreshingly analog history.

This week, on November 18th, Monopoly lovers gathered at the Museum of the American Revolution to get a first look at the Philadelphia edition of the game, produced by Top Trumps (no relation) USA, the American division of Winning Moves International, under license from Hasbro. Sixers announcer Matt Cord co-hosted, along with Top Trump’s Tim Barney, and revealed the Philly businesses, sites, and organizations that earned the coveted spots on the game board after a public nomination period. They include expected places like Elfreth’s Alley, the Free Library, Independence Hall, and Boathouse Row, and perhaps less obvious landmarks like WMMR, the PPA, and Gopuff.

The game will be sold all over Philly and on us.TopTrumps.com, where you can see all the cities that got their own Monopoly version before we did. But this is certainly not the first time Philly’s had its own board game edition. Rally House offers Philadelphia-Opoly, whose game pieces are Philly-centric, including the Liberty Bell, a soft pretzel (wrong shape, but still), and the LOVE statue. Over on Etsy, where you can still occasionally find real vintage items that are not Temu resales, there’s a worn copy of the 1976 game Old Philadelphia, whose rules of play are typewritten on a piece of paper that definitely felt the warm and fragrant embrace of a mimeo machine at some point. Also on Etsy, you’ll find Philadelphia In a Box. For those in Philly who like to play board games, there’s a delightfully robust scene to be part of.

Monopoly, for its part, has lost all connection to its socialist beginnings. And game developer Darrow, whose contributions were questioned as the years passed, died in 1957 in Bucks County, having failed to repeat his board game success. But he is memorialized on a plaque in Atlantic City, where he first played the game, and is erroneously cited there as “the inventor of the game of Monopoly.” And his house still stands at 40 Westview Street in Mount Airy — the same house where Darrow and his wife worked at the kitchen table to create the games that would go on sale in Wanamaker’s.

Here’s the full list of the local Monopoly edition’s featured businesses and organizations: