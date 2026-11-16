Recap: Philly Mag’s 2026 Whiskey & Fine Spirits Festival

More than 1,000 people gathered at the Linc to sip spirits, snap photos with Eagles legend Brandan Graham, and toast to an unforgettable night.

On November 5th, Philadelphia magazine welcomed more than 1,000 people to Lincoln Financial Field for our annual Whiskey & Fine Spirits Festival.

It was an evening of food, booze, and fun. Partygoers sipped on more than 250 different whiskeys and spirits and enjoyed bites from 21 different Philly area restaurants, including a tasty tuna tostada from Mixteca, the Fishtown outpost of an NYC-based agave bar, and a much raved-about butter chicken cheesesteak from South Street’s Pronto Pizza.

One extra-special treat? Skrewball Whiskey’s Après-Ski Lounge. The Skrewball team passed around ski goggles to guests as they sipped on peanut butter whiskey and frozen hot chocolates and posed on a mock ski lift.

The Skrewball lounge was one of many activations throughout the event — A golf simulator! A two-minute-drill lawn game! A Mitchell & Ness pop up store! — that guests enjoyed while they wandered through the festival, tasting everything from Celosa Rose Tequila to Rebel Bourbon Root Beer Whiskey.

The VIP lounge hosted two intimate Irish Whiskey masterclasses and served up prime-rib sliders from The Prime Rib. Out in the stands, former NFL tight end and ESPN analyst Shannon Sharpe hosted a Le Portier tasting.

Even when the Eagles season isn’t going well (we don’t want to talk about it) there are few places more iconic than the Linc. It’s where we’ve cheered victories and booed losses. Fans have tied the knot at tailgates. It holds a special place in our hearts.

Whiskey Fest’s VIP attendees also got a special behind-the-scenes look at the Linc. Stadium staff led tours of the locker rooms (guests snapped selfies in front of Saquon Barkely’s and Jalen Hurts’s lockers) and they got to walk out the tunnel (complete with hype-up music) onto the field. Everyone was super careful not to touch the freshly painted turf.

Others joined a meet-and-greet at the Jameson Irish Whiskey booth with two-time Super Bowl champ former Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham. Guests posed for photos beside the Eagles legend (who can forget when he came out of retirement to return to the team last year?) and walked away with a signed bottle and a custom Eagles flask. Fingers crossed that they’ll be able to use them to toast more (any?) victories soon.