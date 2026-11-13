Listen to the audio edition here:



It’s been a busy week in Philadelphia news. We break it all down for you below.

Minimum you’ll pay to upgrade your Frontier Airlines seat to first class (or at least what the budget airline is calling first class) when they roll out new seating options next year. Believe it or not, Frontier actually carries the second-highest number of passengers annually out of Philadelphia, with American Airlines carrying the most. All I know is that when I recently flew Frontier to Puerto Rico, the pilot came in for a landing twice – I’m talking the runway was right below us – and for whatever reason had to pull up. Third time was a charm. Yes, I started praying.

15

Cities across the country where you can now use Uber to reserve a parking space in a garage or lot. And, yes, Philadelphia is among them. It tends to be a slightly more expensive option than just showing up at a garage and paying to park, but imagine you’re running a little late for your reservation at Dancerobot … you’re going to appreciate the knowledge that you have a guaranteed spot.

99 percent

Chances that a bad Philly cop will get their job back. That’s my thoroughly non-scientific takeaway from a deep dive by writer Kristen Demilio into police misconduct and the joke of a process that virutally guarantees that a bad cop will get reinstated – with back pay, of course. So, yes, you can feel free to share a bestiality video with one of your female subordinates and then pressure them to lie about it to investigators and still get your job back or, say, kill a suspect by shooting him in the back, something I always understood to be an absolute no-no. You can read all about this over at the Philadelphia Citizen. The story is called Why Do Bad Philly Cops Keep Their Jobs?

$2.99

What you would have paid for a Wawa Gobbler in 2008, the year it debuted. These days, you’re looking at paying upwards of $8 for a full-loaded Gobbler – and that’s for a Shorti. I tried my first Gobbler the other day in pursuit of this story and, well, it’s fair to say I strongly disagree with Philly Mag restaurant critic Jason Sheehan who just loves the Gobbler.

0

Days in the next week where the Philly weather forecast sees lows jumping out of the 30s. Brrrr. But it sounds like we could be getting an unseasonably warm Thanksgiving.

$1,000

That’s what you’ll spend to have this Main Line artist and mom transform that box of your kids’ childhood drawings and watercolors into a precious keepsake work of art. Her new company is called Pop Goes the Doodle, and, yes, you still have time to get an order in for the holidays.

400,000

Pennsylvanians approved to use medical marijuana, 10 years after medical legalization became a reality. If that seems low to you, it’s just because the rest of us are driving across the bridge to the Jerz to get our weed while Pennsylvania continues to remain in the Dark Ages when it comes to recreational pot. Get with the program, Harrisburg, and let’s all smoke a spliff together.

0

Hours that Philly mac-and-cheese destination Mac Mart is typically open on a Sunday. But when owner Marti Lieberman heard that her biz was included in last Sunday’s Boycott Ride that targeted certain Jewish-owned businesses in Center City, she decided to open to spite the boycotters. “I’m not going to cower and be scared when I’m just existing,” she told Philly Mag.

50

Years since Rocky came out and put Philly and our cheesesteaks on the national stage. If you’re a big Rocky fan, I highly recommend that you pick up a copy of the new book Going the Distance: Stallone, Philly, and the Story of Rocky by veteran Inquirer sports columnist Mike Sielski. If you thought you knew everything about Rocky and the making of it, this tome will prove you wrong. Check out an excerpt here.

$28 million

Price tag for the brand new pedestrian swing bridge that goes across the Schuylkill River. Just what the hell is a pedestrian swing bridge, you might wonder? Totally fair question. Check out this explainer.

2

Years it took for someone to finally take our advice and sink the SS United States (formerly referred to by everybody in South Philly as the Ikea boat). It was around 10 p.m. on Wednesday when the battered old ship sunk beneath the waters of the Gulf of Mexico 20-some miles off the coast of Florida on its journey to become an artificial reef. In its heyday, the United States transported the likes of King Edward VIII, Grace Kelly, JFK, and Elizabeth Taylor. Bon voyage.

18

Age of a Philly guy who has teamed up with the NRA to sue the City of Philadelphia and other entities over laws that prevent him and other people under the age of 21 from legally carrying a gun in the city. The suit rightly points out that he’s allowed to join the military and be armed to the teeth as a solider but not enjoy his 2nd Amendment rights in what the suit refers to as the “Commonwealth’s most violent city.” Something tells me this guy has definitely purchased the brand new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4. Definitely leaning more Call of Duty, less Legend of Zelda.

$1,990

What it will cost you and up to 11 of your closest friends to experience the Main Line’s brand new wood-fired Iceland sauna and cold plunge, Dóttir Spa. I had the pleasure of being the first person in the region to sweat my ass off in the sauna and then scream bloody murder in the cold plunge last weekend, and you can read my full review (and even hear my screams of bloody murder) here.

$2,000

What a Philly shop can now be fined for violating a new law surrounding the sale of certain Kratom and hemp products. The law went into effect on Thursday. A shop can apply for (and pay for, naturally) a permit to sell certain items, but there are close to 200 commercial corridors and business improvement districts where permits are unavailable – and you can’t be within 500 feet of a rec center, school, daycare, library, etc.

2nd

Spot in the NBA’s Eastern Conference that the Sixers have slipped to, giving rise to those soulless Celtics from Boston who are now in first place. We host the Pacers in South Philly on Sunday afternoon. You can get tickets for that game for around $125. As for the Eagles, oh, never mind.