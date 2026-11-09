Dear Josh Shapiro: Now That You Have the Votes, Here’s Our Wish List

Eight issues we'd like to see Pennsylvania tackle now that Democrats control Harrisburg.

Dear Governor Josh Shapiro,

Congratulations on the big win! Not only did you handily win reelection last week, but for the first time in 33 years, Pennsylvania’s Senate has flipped to the Democrats, with a 26-24 split. It’s also the first time since 2015 when one party has controlled the state House, Senate, and the Governor’s Mansion. In your victory speech, you mentioned having a mandate to lead the Commonwealth as well as “a whole lot more partners in progress.” In the spirit of being your partner in Getting Things Done, as you like to say, here are some of the issues we think should be high on your list, especially if you’d like to move from Pennsylvania to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in 2028.

Minimum Wage

This is a big one — for 17 years, Pennsylvania’s minimum wage has stagnated at $7.25; 42 cents below the poverty wage for a single adult, according to the MIT Living Wage Calculator. In your address the day after the election, you directly called out Republicans in the state Senate for blocking attempt after attempt to raise the minimum wage. Now, “we are going to, as first order of business, double that sucker,” says your colleague, state Senator Vincent Hughes. We’d love to see it happen.

SEPTA Accelerate

This past September, SEPTA unveiled a new “Accelerate” program designed to improve the safety, reliability, and accessibility of all its transportation options. The transit plan promised, among other things, new trolley and El cars by 2029 and 2030, respectively; the running of subway lines every three to four minutes; and the renovation of several stations.

Increased transit funding was among the priorities you named post-election, and such reform would come at a much-needed moment. The embattled transit authority is facing a $192 million budget deficit, and for years it has scrambled to raise enough funds to avoid service cuts and fare increases. Now, with support from Democrats in both Congress and the governor’s office, SEPTA might actually be going places.

New Housing

Perhaps one of the most salient issues for Philly residents, you’ve already promised voters that your Democratic government will build more housing. In fact, your Housing Action Plan calls for the government to build and preserve housing across the state, highlighting a potential 185,000-unit gap by 2035 if current trends continue.

We’ve been down this road before. One of Mayor Cherelle Parker’s signature campaign promises was that she would build 30,000 units of affordable housing. She’s since revised that goal: building just 13,500 units across income levels and preserving 16,500 more. Let’s see what you can do here.

Abortion as a Constitutional Right

Another one of those post-election guarantees: protecting abortion rights. We’re light on details for what this might look like at the moment — codifying abortion rights? Introducing legislation that would prevent new restrictions? — but state Democrats say it’s a priority for the first 100 days.

The state already made some progress in protecting abortion rights this year, with a Pennsylvania court ruling that abortion was enshrined in the state’s constitution, and that state Medicaid funds could be used to fund abortion.

Legal Weed

In 2025, Senate Appropriations Committee Chair Scott Martin (R) stated, in no uncertain terms, that he would not support the legalization of marijuana. “I don’t see any path whatsoever,” he said.

Well now, Martin and his Republican colleagues can do little to stop Pennsylvania from joining New Jersey, New York, Delaware … and pretty much every other state in the Northeast in legalizing recreational marijuana. You’ve long made an economic case for legalizing marijuana for adult recreational use, projecting in your 2026-2027 budget proposal that the state would receive $729.4 million in revenue by taxing the devil’s lettuce (almost four SEPTA funding holes). Mr. Shapiro, let’s start seeing some green.

Gun Control

Various gun control measures — including expanding background checks and banning homemade, untraceable “ghost guns” — have lost in the House by razor-thin margins, or else cleared the House only to die in the Republican-controlled Senate. Now, with a healthy majority in the House and a one-seat edge in the Senate, gun reform in PA is a possibility. You didn’t call out gun reform as a specific priority, but you did acknowledge Pennsylvanians’ desire for “safe neighborhoods.”

For pro-gun-control voters, this might raise alarm bells — speaking to The Trace in October, Berwood Yost, a political science professor and director of the Center for Opinion Research at Franklin and Marshall College in Lancaster, was skeptical about your appetite for gun control legislation. Sure, a Democratic trifecta is likely to “change the direction of state policy,” Yost says, but he is unsure “whether that’s guns first or guns last.”

Paid Family and Medical Leave

This issue went unaddressed in your speeches following election night, but a proposal to provide paid family and medical leave for working Philadelphians has been working its way through the senate with previous bipartisan support. The act would set up a Family and Medical Leave Fund to give parents and sick individuals much-needed reprieve without the pressure to work for pay, often at the cost of neglecting their children or themselves. Given the act’s existing progress, a Democratic triumvirate could give it the extra push to ratify the bill into law.

Data Center Moratorium

Just last year, you were “all in on AI.” When Amazon announced its $20 billion investment in two data centers in the Commonwealth, amongst other AI-related buildouts, you discussed it as a boon to the local economy and a part of some national duty to gain “AI supremacy” against China.

Your opponent Stacy Garrity was quick to attack you for your past support of data centers, and both of you later adopted similar anti-buildout stances. Later, you signed an an executive order to limit data their development after prolonged backlash from suburban voters in August. But you have not promised the complete moratorium that some of your colleagues, both Republican and Democrat, have called for.

We look forward to seeing what you can do!

Keep us posted,

Ethan Sun

Senior biology and English double major,

University of Pennsylvania