How Five Days in Philly Changed Movie History Forever

On the 50th anniversary of Rocky, the never-before-told story of the crazed, chaotic, and clandestine filming of the city’s most famous movie.

In the spring of 1975, Sylvester Stallone sat down with a black Bic pen, cracked open a red Mead spiral notebook, and began writing: “It is near sunset when Rocky comes down the street and passes the pet shop …” The rest, of course, is film history — the box-office success, the accolades, the legacy. In his new book, Going the Distance: Stallone, Philly, and the Story of Rocky, author and Inquirer sports columnist Mike Sielski unravels the story of the making of Rocky, starting right here, where it all began. The following is an excerpt from the book, out November 10th.

As a location to shoot Rocky, Los Angeles, of course, had more than just the venerable Main Street Gym. It had and still has the richest film history of any city in America, though Philadelphia’s is deeper and more extensive than even a movie aficionado might know. In the 1780s, the artist Charles Willson Peale combined light and paint to create the illusion of moving pictures, opening and operating a show for the public in the Market East section of the city, and his grandson Coleman Sellers later obtained an early patent on a motion-picture camera. The true local pioneer of movie magic, though, was Siegmund Lubin, an optometrist who at the turn of the 20th century modified a camera to project images in motion, called it a “cineograph,” and marketed and sold so many of his projectors that he purchased a whole city block in North Philadelphia he developed into “Lubinville,” his own gigantic studio and film processing plant.

Once Hollywood, with its lovelier and more predictable weather and its lower costs, compelled the film ­industry to transport itself to the West Coast, Philadelphia’s prospects as a prominent movie­making locale dried up. Occasionally, a major movie was tied to the town — The Philadelphia Story, with Cary Grant and Katharine Hepburn, most famously — but such films were not shot there. Since 1924, when the last studio in the city closed, “Philadelphia film crew workers, technicians, and filmmakers have had three basic options,” the author C.M. Crockford wrote for the journal cineSPEAK in 2023. They could relocate to California, “work freelance in non-union roles on local independent productions” — of which there were few or none throughout the 1960s and into the 1970s — or join the local chapter of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees.

As Crockford noted in his cineSPEAK piece, IATSE struck against TV station KYW in Philadelphia and several other cities in 1973. That news item would have served as a timely indication of how difficult filming Rocky in the city would be. But among those with influence over the movie’s production and direction, Sylvester Stallone, in particular, was committed to the idea.

“One of the reasons that we did the Rocky films here,” he said in 1979, “was so that I could get away from ‘the system.’ Get on location and meet some real people. Philadelphia has great color and great, down-to-earth people. Philly is what makes the films work. It’s what makes me work. I couldn’t have done either film without Philly. I needed it for my inspiration and my own sanity.”

The question was, how would they go about it? Stallone had grand plans at first. He called the Spectrum, reaching Steve Greenberg, the arena’s vice president of productions, and initiating a conversation that left Greenberg so befuddled that he had to share it with his boss, Lou Scheinfeld.

There’s a guy who just called me, Greenberg told Scheinfeld. He has a funny name and no money, but he wants to use the building for six weeks.

What’s his name? Scheinfeld asked.

Sylvester something.

What’s he want to do?

He wrote a script about boxing, and he wants to shoot it here.

Scheinfeld laughed it off. He couldn’t imagine agreeing to such a proposal, then explaining it to Ed Snider, the Spectrum’s owner, whom Scheinfeld called “Bottom Line Ed.” Yeah, we’re giving this guy the run of the building for a month-plus, and we’re not getting a dime. He forgot about the call, for a while.

So, no Spectrum, and hiring a union crew would be so expensive as to be prohibitive, based on Rocky’s budget, and not hiring a union crew carried the risk of its own costs. Philadelphia was a union town, and Kensington was a union neighborhood in a union town, and the sight of non-union workers scurrying around the streets would be enough to arouse the sense of ­solidarity and desire for sabotage and payback among Philly’s tradespeople.

“Back in the day, there was honor amongst thieves. That’s just a fact,” said Buddy Osborn, who by his 26th birthday was an organizer for Local 30 of the Philadelphia Building Trades Union. “I wouldn’t put it past something like that happening back in that day. You’ve got to get to the right guy to make it happen. It wasn’t uncommon. As a kid growing up, there was always a reverence you had for that life. Even if you weren’t involved with it, it was like, ‘Wow, they take care of their people.’ It was always who you know.”

What would have happened if the Rocky crew members had been caught?

“I don’t know,” Osborn said. “For me, in the union movement, we would show up at your door, and we would be gentlemen about it. ‘Listen, this is how it’s going to be, and you can’t do that.’ Then it would depend on how they received it.”

The obstacles to fulfilling Stallone’s wish were mounting. There was the cost. And there were the unions. And there was Philadelphia itself, or at least the perception of it. “At the time, people weren’t going to Philadelphia on a holiday,” said Irwin Winkler, one of the film’s producers. “In the ’70s, Philadelphia was really kind of an urban disaster. In fact, one of the things that United Artists said to us when they read the script was ‘Why would you want to do a movie about two ugly ducklings falling in love — guy’s a fighter, he loses the fight — and you want to shoot in Philadelphia? Who wants to go to Philadelphia?’ That was the attitude of the studio. But again, Sly had set it in Philadelphia. He knew Philadelphia because he grew up in Philadelphia. So it seemed natural to us, and not a lot of people shot there. We didn’t think the story would be set in New York or L.A. the same way.”

Philadelphia had an innate intimacy, Winkler realized, that those cities didn’t have. And director John Avildsen didn’t mind the challenge of trying to be fast and furtive while he and the crew were there; his background in low-budget films made him the perfect director both to accept it and to handle it. We can just sneak in, he told the producers and the studio. I’ll bring the camera and get a crew from New York. We’ll be fine. That crew from New York would comprise the zany producer/director Lloyd Kaufman and his underlings at Troma, the New York–based independent movie company he founded that, since its inception in the early 1970s, has produced such classics as The Toxic Avenger, Surf Nazis Must Die!, and Poultrygeist: Night of the Chicken Dead, and continues pumping out unpretentious sci-fi/slasher schlock to this day. Kaufman had worked with Avildsen at Cannon Films, and for his first job on a 35mm movie, he had been a production assistant on Avildsen’s film Joe. When he watched Avildsen craft a creative shot through a furnace, he thought, This is really good. I’m attaching myself to this guy. “He saw I had a brain,” Kaufman said. Avildsen put him in charge of casting and made him an assistant director on another film, Cry Uncle, and the two bonded over their fondness for outside-the-box moviemaking and psychotropic substances — the latter of which Kaufman especially admired about Avildsen.

“He was a pot guru technologically,” Kaufman said. “For example, there were these things that looked like metronomes that cooked your pot on top. We used them once. It worked very nicely. You didn’t have to roll joints; that’s what was so great about it. It was the equivalent of the first cell phones.”

For Rocky, Avildsen first hired Kaufman to head to Philadelphia early to scout out shooting locations. But Kaufman pestered him for a part in the movie as well, and his friend acquiesced. Without having to audition, Kaufman would play a passed-out sot whom Rocky scoops up off the street and totes into the neighborhood’s corner bar, the Lucky Seven Tavern. “My wife says,” Kaufman said, “I was the ‘best supported actor.’”

As Avildsen did with Kaufman, Stallone called in a couple of favors from a couple of confidants. One was his younger brother, Frank Jr., who lived in Manhattan — their apartments had been next door to each other while Sly lived in New York — and who in 1973 had formed a five-man band called Valentine. The group had knocked around northern and central New Jersey ever since, playing more than 600 gigs around the state.

“We see beautiful girls maybe 20 minutes in the places we play,” Frank once said, “and then we go away and never see them again.”

Beatles covers were the band’s bread and butter, but Sly asked Frank, Valentine’s lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist, to write him a song to be sung a cappella in the movie. Frank came up with “Take You Back,” a tune that one reviewer called “startlingly melodic,” and once Sly and Avildsen greenlighted it, Frank and his bandmates piled in a van and drove down to Kensington to sing it in the movie, toting with them some precious cargo: the gray sweatshirt and sweatpants that would be Sly’s iconic costume for Rocky’s training sequences. Sly had forgotten to pack the outfit himself when he traveled from L.A. to Philadelphia for the shoot, and asked Frank to grab a similar set of sweats.

Once the group members arrived, the scene — Rocky turning the corner of Kensington and Tusculum, bouncing a rubber ball, and taking a swig from a bottle of cheap wine as Valentine’s members croon around a trash-can fire — took just two takes, despite the presence of an intoxicated man who lingered on its periphery, threatening to interrupt. The sight and sounds of an all-white doo-wop group might seem discordant, but Philadelphia’s era of “blue-eyed soul” came full circle in July 2012, when Frank and rapper Chiddy Bang performed “Take You Back” with Daryl Hall on his eponymous online show, Live From Daryl’s House.

Sly’s other ace in the hole was Joe Letizia, a close friend of Tony Filiti, Stallone’s stepfather, and a plugged-in string-puller who knew powerful people and, when it came to an endeavor such as filming a movie, could coax them to either grant permission or look the other way. A shock of gray hair swept back from his forehead, with shoulders straight as a curtain rod, always dressed in a suit and tie — “Even on the beach,” his daughter Jodi joked — Letizia had been an advance man for Frank Sinatra, making sure that Ol’ Blue Eyes’ needs were met and his pillows were fluffed every time Sinatra played in Philadelphia. He had a brother who was a high-ranking police officer. He had a tight relationship with Frank Rizzo. And he had Jodi, who was 12, attending a private performing arts school, and perfect for the only significant part for a child in the film: Little Marie, the smart-ass kid hanging out by the Atomic Hoagie Shop, whom Rocky attempts to mentor.

After Letizia received and reviewed a copy of the script, Stallone put him in touch with Kaufman, who knew little about Philly — “My sister went to Penn,” he said — and found Letizia “a little sketchy” but accompanied him and Avildsen on jaunts around town, pinpointing areas and streets that would fit scenes. “I also did stuff on my own,” Kaufman said. “I tried to get the owner of an establishment to either give the place for free or for very little. It never was ‘United Artists.’ At least, I never mentioned anything about United Artists.” That guerrilla mentality permeated both the preparation for the shoot in Philadelphia and the shoot itself. “Are you kidding?” Winkler said. “We hid from everybody.” There was a reason that Stallone was sprinting or jogging in so many of the shots there. It made him, and everyone else, harder to catch.

“The city was corrupt, and the people with money were doing the corrupting, and the mob had money and the unions had money,” Sam Katz, the historian, documentarian, and former mayoral candidate, said. “So if you were shooting in the street, where you needed to set up lighting or have a camera or set a dolly up, do anything to require a setup that involved equipment — meaning you needed lead time — you were exposed to somebody seeing you who would say, ‘Wait a second. I don’t know those guys. I’m going to make a phone call.’ One phone call would lead to another phone call, and before you know it, you’ve got a bunch of people coming down to start trouble.

“When you’re operating under a very tight set of constraints, you have to accept you’re not going to get too many takes. The more time you’re spending in one place, the higher the risk you’re going to get shut down, not just by the union but by the city. Did you have a permit? And if you had a permit, how did the union not find out about it? If you wanted to go and shoot something, you had to get a permit. I would think that would have created a lot of stress for the producers and Stallone.”

Stress? Yes. Permits? Hell, no. Letizia arranged a brief meeting for Gene Kirkwood, who was officially the film’s executive producer, with Rizzo. “And Rizzo,” Kirkwood said with a mixture of ruefulness and admiration, “was a motherfucker.” Kirkwood laid it out. They were shooting a movie. They knew that, technically, they needed permits. But they didn’t have to be in the city very long, and they were on a tight timeline and a tighter budget. Could he help?

Kid, Rizzo told him, you’re on your own. Tell ’em you’re making a sermonette.

“That’s what he said to me,” Kirkwood said years later. “We had no permits. We had to get around the city. We didn’t talk to anybody. It was fucking wild.”

What it was, really, was a grassroots campaign, conducted at a breakneck pace, not to elect a political candidate but to make a movie. There have been multiple time frames given since Rocky’s completion for how many days the cast and crew shot in Philadelphia. But in a lengthy profile of Stallone in the January 5, 1977, edition of the Los Angeles Times, staff writer Gregg Kilday asserted that “Rocky was filmed for just under $1 million in 28 days, five on location in Philadelphia.” Stallone then confirmed that five-day timeline in The Official Rocky Scrapbook, which was published six months later in July ’77. Over those 120 hours — Kaufman was there longer, he said, arriving three days earlier to lay enough groundwork that filming could begin immediately — hands were shaken, babies were kissed, and dollar bills were placed in palms. One day, for example, the crew asked residents on one Kensington block to remain in their homes during filming, fearing that their presence on the street might ruin the shoot, promising that the curfew would last just a couple of hours.

It became three hours, then four. Annoyed, people began to exit their rowhouses. “So Stallone’s people,” Frank Rizzo Jr. said, “who my dad got to know well, called my dad’s office and got him, and Dad responded. He went down there and went almost door to door telling people, ‘Do me a favor. Stay in your house until they finish up the movie.’ Not one person walked into the shot.”

The crew’s resourcefulness and frugality were required and knew no bounds. “Pizza for every meal,” Kaufman said. He and Letizia persuaded the residents of Kensington to spray water outside so the streets would glisten in every shot of the film, just as Avildsen wanted. While helping Kaufman and Letizia scout locations, Ray Molyneaux, the film’s set decorator, contacted Schmidt’s Brewing Company, in Northern Liberties. The brewery’s owners gave Molyneaux neon signs and wall placards, then shipped four cases of beer by jet to Los Angeles so Schmidt’s could be featured prominently in the movie’s interior scenes. The signs, the placards, the beer: all free of charge. The filmmakers targeted J&M Tropical Fish Shop as the ideal place for Rocky to charm Adrian and pal around with his dog, Butkus — a vital discovery, given that those would be the only indoor scenes the crew would shoot in Philadelphia. (The shop’s wide windows allowed viewers to see outside, to the 2100 block of North Front Street.) Co-producer Robert Chartoff and Winkler found $700 in the budget to compensate Joe Marks, J&M’s owner, for his two days of lost business during filming.

Jodi Letizia capped her scene with Stallone — a long walk that Rocky and Little Marie take through the neighborhood, a vital three-minute segment that shows what a pure and gentle soul Rocky really is — with an unforgettable line of dialogue: “Screw you, creepo!” But she delivered that nasty goodbye only because Joe thought the original line, “Fuck you, creepo,” was too harsh for his daughter to say, and Avildsen agreed that softening the line made Little Marie more sympathetic. For the long shot of Stallone and Burgess Meredith outside 1818 East Tusculum — Mickey waddling away from Rocky’s home after practically begging to manage and train him, Rocky chasing after him, his anger and bitterness subsiding, his guilt and hope rising — Avildsen first shot the scene as a close-up, then pulled back to frame the two men in silence, with the elevated train above them. Meredith loved the scene’s movement and space. To time the scene right to capture organic, ambient sound, Kirkwood, stationed near the El tracks but outside the shot, would communicate with the crew on walkie-talkies to let them know when a train was approaching. Sure enough, one rumbles by as Rocky and Mickey shake hands. “It’s a beautiful shot,” Kirkwood said. “So Philadelphia.” Pat’s King of Steaks, the famous cheesesteak joint at 9th and Passyunk, stayed open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, just as it does still. But the owners agreed to close while the Rocky crew used it as the backdrop for the scene in which Gazzo slips Rocky $500 for training expenses.

“They didn’t charge us, either,” Kaufman said. “They didn’t know who the hell we were, and they were lovely. Absolutely lovely. Great. I don’t remember any rejections. The people of Philly were terrific.”

The people of Kensington, on the whole, tolerated the filming’s intrusion on their lives, squinting their sleepy eyes against the glare of klieg lights at three in the morning, chatting with the cast members, obliging whenever one of them asked to bum a cigarette. Eleanor O’Hey — 46 years old, peppy, always wearing horn-rimmed glasses — owned the house at 1818 East Tusculum, Rocky’s house, renting it to her brother Hank, an assembly-line worker at the Budd Company, the automotive and railcar manufacturing giant. (Eleanor lived around the corner, on Ruth Street.) The filmmakers paid her $50 for the right to shoot outside her house; in another three years, for Rocky II, she’d get $200. She walked out of the house one morning and happened to notice a guy she didn’t recognize standing out front. Gray sweats. Drippy nose. Where the hell did this bum come from? she thought. It wasn’t until she saw Rocky that she recognized the man as Stallone. A five-block walk away, the scouts and crew went up and down on the 2800 block of Rosehill Street, but no one would volunteer their house to stand in for the one Paulie and Adrian shared until Eugene Simpson, at 2822 Rosehill, said okay … for $150. “My wife was a movie-crazy kid,” he said at the time, “and she thought it would be a great idea, and it was fun. But I’m a little disgusted at how they made our house look inside. What a mess. If they had told us about that, I would have knocked the whole idea down right there.”

The cast and technicians had little love for Philadelphia in return; they were happy when their time there was finished. On the third night of shooting, Stallone noticed five young men clustered on the membrane of the shoot. They were high, and were spitting taunts at him: You don’t look so bad to me. … Let’s go! … Let’s throw hands, man! He approached the tallest, loudest-mouthed member of the gang, extended his hand, and, when the kid shook it, squeezed as hard as he could.

I think you got star quality, Stallone told the kid. Come on. We’re good friends. We’re shaking hands, aren’t we? I’ll tell you what I’ll do. I’ll go over there and get the cameraman to come over here and film you and your friends doing a love scene.

The young men dispersed.

Talia Shire had never been to the city before arriving there for the shoot, and she found the Italian Market, in South Philadelphia, “very depressing, horrible.” Inside the all-purpose trailer, two mirrors hung on a wall, and when Shire and Meredith would dress for their scenes, their breath fogged the mirrors, and Shire couldn’t get over how chipper Meredith was amid such conditions. “I’m changing my clothes next to this great actor, and he’s putting on his Mickey cap, and he was full of creative joy,” she once said. “This is a great actor. No complaints. And he sort of set the key for the rest of us as actors. This is what a professional actor does. He brings that great sense of creativity and collaboration, and boy, he was that for all of us. He set that standard.”

Kirkwood, as an executive producer and troubleshooter, was charged with paying Kaufman’s Troma crew: $36,000 in cash. He and Ted Swanson, the production manager and assistant director, agreed to meet the crew under Ken­sington’s B Street bridge late one night to complete the transaction, they hoped, out of the sight of anyone who might be … unsympathetic … to non-union laborers. Swanson’s father had died a few weeks earlier, and as Swanson and Kirkwood walked haltingly through the cold toward the bridge, Kirkwood noticed that Swanson was crying and presumed it was because he was still mourning.

No, Swanson said, we’re gonna get robbed!

“When we had to wrap the picture at night,” Kirkwood said, “it was the worst neighborhood in the world, and we would shoot late. The crew had to be there. These gargoyles and weird people would come out of the fucking thing. They’d come out of the cement and brick when our guys would be loading stuff up. The playback for each scene was right there. You could look at each shot, and it started to slow us up. I said, ‘There are wiseguys down the street who are gonna kill me. Let’s hurry it up!’”

No, they couldn’t get out of there fast enough. Winkler “heard” that local unions were responsible for causing a generator to malfunction. “The Teamsters contacted somebody high up,” Kaufman said, “and it was quickly after that that the gang went back to L.A.” The shooting would continue there, but not before the shadowy beauty and gritty texture of the film were captured and preserved forever.

Published as “Five Days in Philly” in the November 2026 issue of Philadelphia magazine. From Going the Distance, by Mike Sielski. Copyright © 2026 by the author, and reprinted with permission of St. Martin’s Publishing Group.