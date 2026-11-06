It’s been a busy week in Philadelphia news. We break it all down for you below.

$32: What you’ll spend if you want to drink one of the best martinis in town. That’s two to three homemade dinners for four in my house, but you do you.

3rd: Quarter of a Sixers game earlier this week when new team superstar LeBron James took a sip of wine between plays, further cementing himself as a beloved Philly character. We crushed the loathsome Bulls 126-107. This weekend, we play on Friday and Sunday. Somebody bring the pinot for this guy.

18: Days we went without rain until Mother Nature finally decided to give us some on Thursday. Expect a sunny and seasonably cool weekend with highs in the upper 50s. Perfect weather to get some of this in.

$847 million: Value of the winning PowerBall jackpot ticket bought in New Jersey this week. Sure hope the winner cleaned out their pockets before doing laundry.

3,506 to 2,322: Votes for and against Collingswood giving up its long-held status as a dry town in a ballot question measure on Election Day. The Jerz still has more than 30 dry towns! What is this, 1922?!

5 p.m.: Time on Wednesday that Legend of Zelda fans began lining up outside of a Best Buy in South Philly for the Thursday release of the classic video games newest version, the first in almost 30 years. Nerds! (We love nerds.)

4th: Ranking of the Eagles in the NFC East. Wait, 4th place isn’t so bad. Oh wait! There are only four places! Ugh. We take on the first-place Giants this Sunday at 1 p.m. at the Linc.

3 percent: Chance that Pennsylvania Governor Josh “We Reopened I-95 in 12 Days!” Shapiro will become the next president of the United States, according odds being offered by PolyMarket. That’s one point above James Talarico and one point below Kamala Harris. (Some observers are saying that this is Shapiro’s “moment.”) Notably, PolyMarket is giving Donald Trump 1 percent even though the Constitution doesn’t allow him be the next president. But who cares what the Constitution says, right?

0: Based on the Election Day results, that’s the number of Republicans who will now be representing Chester, Montgomery, and Delaware counties in the state’s legislature.

4.6 million square feet: Size of a data center that controversial Main Line developer Brian O’Neill has been planning to build in King of Prussia, a proposal more than a few people have been unhappy about. He recently withdrew the plan. But, data center opponents, don’t get too happy. His lawyer says a new plan is in the works. Read more here about the battle over data centers in the Philly area.

8.5 percent: Decline of a hill in West Philly that a bunch of folks just rode down on all sorts of homemade contraptions with wheels. See you there next year!

44 percent: Voter turnout in Philly in the midterms. Not great. Not horrible. Go here and here for more thoughts and reflections on Election Day.

$35: For the more refined child, the cost of a kids’ tasting menu at one Philly restaurant, one of the few we know of offering separate tasting menus for the yoots.

15: Restaurants you have to choose from on this brand-new list of the best Italian restaurants in Philadelphia. If you’re thinking Villa di Roma and Dante & Luigi’s (two of my personal faves), you may not be a fan of this list!

6: Measles deaths we are up to in Pennsylvania in this latest outbreak, which has now spread into 45 of our 67 counties. This is the worst measles outbreak in the state since this one, which started at an R.E.M. concert at the Spectrum, believe it or not.

1,000: Weddings that have been held in LOVE Park since 2018. We’re not going to ask how many of those people are still together.