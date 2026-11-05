You Can’t See Everything: Reflections on Election Day in America, 2026

In an age of conspiracy theories, AI, and unreliable narrators, we're losing our grip on shared reality.

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In the wee hours of Election Day, a Romanian TV reporter was setting up a tripod outside of the Museum of the American Revolution, which has been my polling place for years. As poll workers prepared to open the doors, I scrolled through social media for news on the midterms. What I found instead was an eye-popping number of ads for Kalshi, the predictions market, inviting me to “trade” on the outcome of the midterms. (2-to-1 odds in the race for Texas Railroad Commissioner? Don’t tempt me with a good time!)

Also in my feed: conspiracy theories that Philly Democrats rigged the election in advance, and dire warnings that ICE agents would be hassling city voters. Though evidence for either would not turn up by the end of the day, rumors of election interference kept a grip on poll workers.

For example, the palpable anxiety I confronted at the museum. A judge of elections discovered that my polling place had changed, before offering up a solution: my signature on a form granting a one-time exception. While the judge was exceedingly helpful at first, the tone of the conversation shifted when I started asking questions. “Do you fill out these forms often?” I inquired. “Yes,” they replied, nothing more, before quizzically looking at me as if unsure of my motivations.

Angst over federal election monitors (on the left) and conspiracies to steal the vote (on the right) trickled from the internet down into real life. One South Philly poll worker (who requested anonymity) described poll workers’ fears in this cycle as “contagious.” Plus, some of them didn’t even get free lunch: the Philadelphia Democratic City Committee only doled out $50 in “walking around money” per voting division this year, as opposed to the usual $100.

And yet, despite those challenges, the poll workers understood the assignment Tuesday. “We’re here all day for 14 hours and barely see the sunlight,” said Kathryn, a judge of elections in South Philly who only gave her first name. “We run a pretty tight ship.”

As if to prove that point, a volunteer came up to me moments later and escorted me out. (Journalists must obey a 10-foot perimeter around the polling place, I was told.)

By the end of the night, a blue tsunami was so undeniable that even President Trump said he fully accepted the midterms’ results. The left quickly forgot about the Department of Justice’s deployment of 1,000 plainclothes election monitors. Though it’s quiet now, don’t be fooled: Anxiety over election integrity is guaranteed to resurface again soon.

In fact, the uproar over who gets to observe the polls — on both sides of the aisle — is a symptom of a broader deficit in the culture. The rise of AI is merely quickening the pace at which our shared truths and agreed-upon facts are disappearing. Deciding whom to believe and what’s authentic are daily leaps of faith, requiring as much imagination as rationalization.

In the digital panopticon we live in, it can feel as though what we’re seeing is being constantly manipulated. So it’s somewhat fitting that the midterm elections took place in a moment when a documentary film about the self-righteousness of truth and manipulation, You Can See Everything, has been dominating the cultural discourse.

It’s a movie that Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times critic Wesley Morris calls a “culturally destabilizing event.” While the film explores a variety of topics, least of which is the disgraced entrepreneur Elizabeth Holmes, it is principally an interrogation of why seeing is so often detached from believing. It’s a movie that “calls into question [the truth] itself, and our own relationship to it,” Morris said on the podcast Pablo Torre Finds Out.

When it comes to elections, visibility does not equate to transparency; conversely, a lack of eyeballs does not mean obfuscation of fraud. We are, after all, living in an age when unreliable narrators win awards and the stories we tell ourselves — about elections, about entrepreneurs, about filmmakers — are not restricted to the facts in front of us.

Perhaps the real challenge is not in making everything visible, but learning what to believe about the things we do see.