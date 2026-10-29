Data Center Opponents Stage Halloween Protest at City Hall

’Tis the season for Jeff Bezos masks and angry pumpkins.

Philadelphians love an excuse to get creative … especially when they’re protesting.

Two-thousand South Philly residents pelted Mayor Richardson Dilworth with tomatoes when he tried to stop them from parking in the Broad Street median. Bucks County Batman handed out water to protesters during the Black Lives Matter marches in 2020. Chinatown activists carried such beautiful art — a gorgeous red and gold dragon, a mini version of the Chinatown gate on Arch Street — to protest the Sixers’ arena that it spurred an entire art exhibit. More recently, people have worn inflatable T-Rex suits to march for the Academy of Natural Sciences.

And this week, there was Rosie the Riveter next to someone dressed as a pumpkin, passing out flyers outside of City Hall. Activists from the No Data Centers in Philly coalition gathered to lobby City Council members and inform the public about the financial, environmental, public health, and surveillance risks posed by the behemoth facilities.

While Philadelphia doesn’t have hyperscale data centers yet, Amazon is building a 250-acre data center complex in Bucks County, and Plymouth and Upper Merion Township residents have been protesting two different proposed projects in the past year. In Chester County, disgruntled East Whiteland Township residents introduced a ballot referendum to add two representatives to its Board of Supervisors, in part because of frustrations over how the handling of a planned data center on a Superfund site.

Philly activists are worried because two locations — the Bellwether District and 2600 Grant Avenue, near the Northeast Philadelphia Airport — are big enough for the massive data center projects that have dominated national headlines in recent months.

There aren’t any plans for any data centers on those sites yet. But organizers want City Council to pass a moratorium on data center development now, so that Philadelphia has adequate time to study impacts before they agree to build within city limits. Residents in other municipalities, including Upper Merion, have rallied to pass data center ordinances in their communities, placing strict limits on where and how a developer can build, only to find that those laws don’t apply since zoning board permits and applications were filed before the law passed.

After No Data Centers in Philly’s first 200-some person protest in September, Mayor Cherelle Parker created a task force to develop recommendations for regulatory guidelines around data centers in Philadelphia. It’ll produce a report this coming summer. Activists say that gives developers too much time to get a project in the pipeline.

“Developers are rushing to get in proposals now before the AI bubble bursts,” says Alex Bomstein, executive director of the Clean Air Council, which is part of the No Data Centers in Philly coalition. “It’s been concerning to hear City Council members say that they want to wait. They don’t want to do a moratorium until they see what happens.

“That’s the exact opposite order. We need a moratorium to give the task force time — time to act, time to do its study, time for City Council to review that report and legislate on it.”

Bomstein says they decided on a Halloween theme for Thursday’s protest because “data centers are scary.” The organizers handed out masks of Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos — two of the most prominent data center advocates, while activists passed out candy and spoke with passersby about their concerns over data centers. Dozens more lined up to go inside City Hall to lobby City Council members.

Elena Emelchin Brunner is an immigration justice organizer with Asian Americans United. She says she came out to the protest because she’s concerned about the role data centers play in video surveillance of immigrant communities.

“All of that data gets stored in data centers,” she says. “The city actually does have a lot of power to keep our communities safe. To the extent that they have power to do that, we’re asking them to put our people first; don’t put profit first.”

It’s a message city leaders hear again and again. And in all the instances of Philadelphians protesting creatively — okay, maybe not the tomato hurlers — the festive community actions have introduced a bit of levity into the oft-maddening civic engagement process. It’s discouraging to call or write to elected officials and then never hear back or to throw a 311 request seemingly into the void. Perhaps donning cat ears or the infamous Guy Fawkes mask from V for Vendetta makes it all more fun.

And who knows? Maybe a stegosaurus showing up at Kenyatta Johnson’s office is what Council needs to get them to vote.