Great Moments in Sixers History

The dunks, the drama, the championships, the heartbreak. A look back at the 76ers from Dr. J to King James.

Okay, okay — and some that weren’t so great. Come with us and revisit the good, the bad, and the just dumb-ugly.

November 14, 1946

For the grand price of $5,000, the franchise is established by Italian immigrant Danny Biasone as the Syracuse Nationals of the National Basketball League. Yo, you just knew they’d wind up in South Philly.

October 30, 1954

After the Nationals join the NBA via its merger with the NBL, Biasone and general manager Leo Ferris persuade the NBA to institute the 24-second shot clock — their own invention — to speed up the game.

April 10, 1955

Hey, look at that! Spurred on by said shot clock, the Nationals win their first-ever NBA championship in seven games, nipping the Fort Wayne Pistons 92–91.

March 2, 1962

The star of the Philadelphia Warriors team, seven-foot-one-inch Overbrook High alum Wilt Chamberlain, puts up a nice round 100 points in a 162–147 win over the New York Knicks. In the following years, 10 hundred million people will claim to have been at the game. His feat has never been equaled.

October 19, 1963

When the Warriors decamp for San Francisco, the road is clear for the Nationals to move to Philly, where they play their first home game on this date. A contest to name the city’s new franchise is won by one Walt Stalberg, whose prize is a lifetime pass to games.

April 24, 1967

After the Sixers acquire Chamberlain in a 1965 trade (for $150,000 and three additional players), they surge to their second NBA title in a six-game series vs. … the Warriors!

May 25, 1975

The Sixers draft guard Lloyd Free (nicknamed “World”; he later changed his name, of course, to World B. Free). An apt pick going into Philly’s U.S. Bicentennial season!

October 21, 1976

The team acquires forward Julius Erving from the New York Nets. Dr. J will play 11 seasons in Philly, and become the only athlete honored with a citywide ticker-tape parade upon retirement.

May 13, 1983

Newly acquired center Moses Malone famously predicts the Sixers will sweep the NBA title in “Fo’, fo’, fo’.” He’s close: Weeks later, with help from Erving and Maurice Cheeks, he caps their fo’-five-fo’ playoff run with a 115–108 win to sweep the Lakers in the Finals and claim another NBA championship.

June 19, 1984

Charles Barkley becomes a Sixer. The Round Mound of Rebound will play eight seasons for the team, leading the league in rebounding at six-foot-four, amid more notorious moments — remember when he spat on that kid? — before becoming a popular TV analyst.

April 21, 1996

Our guys close out a season full of record-setting losing streaks to finish at 18–64. But! That means they get to draft Allen Iverson as the number one pick, and he winds up Rookie of the Year. Who says Harold Katz never knew WTF he was doing?

October 31, 2000

Iverson adopts the newfangled “basketball sleeve” to combat bursitis in his right elbow, and the style catches fire, spreading throughout the league. Interesting fact: No studies have ever proven its efficacy.

June 6, 2001

After hitting a fadeaway jumper in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, Iverson pointedly stomps over fallen Laker Tyronn Lue in a disdainful move that’s immortalized as “The Stepover.” He scores 48 points in the Sixers’ unexpected win, but the team goes on to lose in five games. Damn.

August 14, 2013

New GM Sam Hinkie suggests that we all just Trust the Process.

June 23, 2016

The Sixers, holding the coveted first pick in the draft, select LSU point guard Ben Simmons, and the city goes giddy with anticipation. He sits out one season with a foot injury but in the next is named Rookie of the Year, just like Iverson.

February 18, 2018

Center Joel Embiid is the first Sixer to start an NBA All-Star Game since Iverson did so in 2010. MVP of the game is LeBron James. Coincidence … or something more?!?

June 20, 2021

In Game 7 of the top-seeded Sixers’ playoff series with the Hawks, Simmons passes up a wide-open dunk because, he later explains, “I wasn’t hitting my shit.” The Sixers lose the series, and Simmons forfeits the affections of Philly fans forever­more. He’s soon traded to the Nets.

June 1, 2023

Head coach Doc Rivers is fired in the wake of an Eastern Conference semifinals series loss to the Celtics, and the Sixers announce the hiring of new head coach Nick Nurse, recently fired by the Raptors.

September 4, 2024

After two years of dithering over whether to build a new Center City arena, team management ends up staying on South Broad Street — with the Flyers. (See? South Philly was always meant to be.)

September 24, 2025

To honor the 25th (!) anniversary of its Eastern Division championship, the team brings back A.I.’s iconic black jersey. Does it help? Not enough.

July 6, 2026

In a move that takes the entire NBA universe by surprise, the Sixers trade Paul George and a bunch of future draft picks to the Celtics for five-time All-Star forward Jaylen Brown. Philly fans are stunned by their good fortune.

July 24, 2026

Longtime ESPN hoops gossip Shams Charania tweets the news that LeBron will join the Sixers.

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Published as “Other Great Moments in Sixers History” in the October 2026 issue of Philadelphia magazine.