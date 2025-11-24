Fly Fox Rescued, Robbed, and Released in Delco

Plus: Eagles fan wins wrestling championship, Art Museum hires new CEO and calls old one a thief, Delco cake recommends pie, and more.

Fly Fox Rescued, Robbed, and Released

Let’s start with something cute. Four weeks ago, a fox with “corrugated plastic piping” stuck around her neck started showing up in Broomall trail cams.

Everyone agreed the poor baby needed help (even if she did look rather dazzling in her traditional torcs). So the people at GoodBoy Dog Recovery caught the fox, freed her from her accidental jewelry, and treated her with antibiotics and vaccines.

“Against my will! Wait till I tell Fox News,” said the fox. “JK. I know vaccines are a safe and effective way to protect not just myself but my community from preventable illness.”

Says Action News: “They released the fox back into its territory around 2 o’clock this morning, where a fellow fox was waiting for her.” Aw.

Art Museum Hires New CEO, Calls Old One a Thief

About three weeks ago, we reported that the Art Museum had fired CEO Sasha Suda “immediately” and “for cause.”

The speculation as to what was going on began immediately on Reddit, in the Citizen, and social media.

Was Suda axed because of the 150-year-old institution’s rebrand and name change from Philadelphia Museum of Art to Philadelphia Art Museum, a move which apparently was done without board approval? Was it the alleged conflicts with some board members over Suda’s focus on “inclusion?”

Well, now we know the official “cause,” per the board, as the Art Museum has accused Suda of giving herself multiple raises without approval.

Suda’s lawyer denies the claims.

The museum released this news in a response to the ousted CEO’s lawsuit alleging wrongful termination and seeking compensation for the two years left on her five-year contract. This news broke around the same time the museum announced the hiring of its new director and CEO Dan Weiss.

P.S. The Art Museum fired its HR/DEI director this summer for allegedly misusing the company credit card to the tune of $58,000. In short: fraught times for the city’s crown jewel.

Eagles Fan/Wrestling Troll Wins Championship Belt

Remember Ricochet, the AEW wrestler with a skill for rubbing his Eagles fandom into the faces of his enemies? Last week we wrote about how he taunted Patriots fans on their home turf.

Before that, he did Dallas extra dirty in their own airport. Well, give more props to Ricochet now: He’s just become the first AEW National Champion, an honor won by defeating 11 other wrestlers in some sort of gauntlet type thing.

Little Bits