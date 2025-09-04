A.C. Boardwalk Beats Out All Other Jersey Shore Boardwalks in New Fodor’s Travel Guide

Atlantic City Boardwalk Beats Out All Other Jersey Shore Boardwalks in New Fodor’s Travel Guide

As I’ve told you before, we here at Philly Mag get all kinds of lists and rankings in our inbox, whether it’s Philadelphia International Airport being ranked the worst airport in the country or Drexel plummeting more than 100 places in a best colleges in America ranking. We also love to generate our own lists, such as Best of Philly, which has been around since 1974 (!!!), and the oh-so-timely best places to watch Eagles games.

Well, it’s another day, and therefore, another list, and this one really caught my eye. Fodor’s, the company that makes all those travel books and publishes all sorts of stories like “Should I Avoid Having My Bachelorette Party In a Red State?” and “I’m a Food & Drink Historian and Speakeasies Are Stupid Gimmicks” (couldn’t agree more; see this article about Philly’s worst new bar), just published “The 10 Best Boardwalks Across the United States”. It’s written by Barbara Noe-Kennedy, who spent more than 20 years as senior editor at National Geographic’s travel publishing company.

I opened her list, expecting to find the Wildwood Boardwalk or the Ocean City Boardwalk on there – after all, these are the Jersey Shore boardwalks that tend to get all the national press. And there is an Ocean City boardwalk, but it’s the one in Maryland. There’s no mention of the boardwalks in Ocean City, New Jersey or Wildwood. The only boardwalk at the Jersey Shore that she saw fit to include on her list was the one in Atlantic City.

Here’s part of what she has to say:

“You should have seen the Atlantic Ocean in those days,” recalls Lou Pascal—Burt Lancaster’s wistful character in the 1980 film Atlantic City. “It was somethin’ then.” He’s remembering the city’s golden era, the 1920s to ‘40s, when America’s first boardwalk—built in 1870 to keep sand out of hotels and trains—was the nation’s ultimate summer playground. While the glory days may have faded, Atlantic City still knows how to put on a show. All summer long, its 5-mile boardwalk thrums with casinos, concerts, dining, mini-golf, tram rides, and that timeless stretch of beachside fun.

Now, I’m a big booster of Atlantic City. It’s pretty much the only town I visit at the Jersey Shore with my family on a regular basis, though I’ve been to all the other beaches and boardwalks on the southern half of the Jersey Shore over the decades. So I’m pleased to see that Atlantic City make the cut. (Though I’m a bit shocked that she didn’t think to mention the Ferris wheel and other pier attractions or rolling chairs.) But I know Atlantic City has its fair share of haters out there, so let me know what you think.

Vaccine Watch

As the school year starts and measles have been popping up here and there and Florida is trying to do away with all vaccine mandates, including for all those vaccines kids are supposed to get before they can go to school (what can possibly go wrong?), it’s great to see that Paul Offit, the CHOP doc who is one of the nation’s foremost vaccine experts, has been ousted suddenly from the FDA’s vaccine advisory committee. Offit isn’t a big fan of Health and Human Services secretary and anti-vaxxer-who-swears-he-isn’t RFK Jr.

Eat Your Wheaties

If only because Jalen Hurts is on the latest box. (Gotta be honest: Didn’t realize Wheaties still existed.)

By the Numbers

$80,000: Approximate amount that internet gambling behemoth FanDuel put up to restore full service for Thursday night’s Eagles season opener against the Cowboys. No word on if the company is chipping in to help with all those schoolchildren affected by SEPTA cuts. You know, priorities. But really, think about it, FanDuel. These kids may be 10 years old now but in just short eight years, they can be addicted to your app like so many other people.

9/10: Date that the “Visa presale draw” (it’s a lottery) will open for next year’s World Cup games, including those at the Linc. So if you’re a big futbol fan, now is the time to register for the chance to be selected for the privilege. One catch: You have to be a Visa cardholder, as the name suggests.

$1.7 billion: Size of Saturday’s Powerball jackpot, since nobody hit on Wednesday night. Once it hits $1.8 billion, count me in. I just can’t be bothered with these scrawny pots. In case you are wondering, the biggest jackpot nationwide has been $2.04 billion. None of the 10 biggest jackpots in Powerball history have gone to Pennsylvania residents.

Local Talent

If you enjoyed the latest installment in the Superman saga – the July release, starring the Main Line’s own David Corenswet, has taken in more than a half a billion dollars worldwide, which seems impressive until you consider that freaking Lilo & Stitch has surpassed a billion – you will be happy to know that director James Gunn will be back with a followup, Man of Tomorrow, in 2027, and that Corenswet will once again wear the cape. No word on the annoying mutt. Check out this extended CBS Sunday Morning interview in which Ben Mankiewicz talks with Corenswet about his journey from being a kid on Philadelphia stages to being Superman on the big screen.