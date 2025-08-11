Is It Doomsday for SEPTA?

The hour is nigh for SEPTA.

As the city’s most beloved and cursed and only transportation system prepares for major service cuts, state lawmakers are mulling a mass transit bill that could serve as a partial lifeline for the regional transit company. Harrisburg is expected to vote on House Bill 1788 today.

If they can’t get something done by Thursday, SEPTA says it will have to start raising fares and making “devastating” cuts.

Governor Josh Shapiro was in town over the weekend to make a public plea on behalf of the regional provider of buses, trains, subways and trolleys. (But not the Phlash. That’s run by the Visitors Center so tourists don’t have to see how we behave on mass transit.)

“We are past the point of short-term stopgap measures. We are past the point of a few months of fixes,” Shapiro said. “It is time to have recurring long-term revenue for SEPTA and for the other mass transit agencies across Pennsylvania. The time to act is now.”

Since House Bill 1788 is about transit funding throughout our red state — putting money into the ominously titled “Road and Bridge Project Sinking Fund,” for instance — not just the lonely blue Philly region, you have to figure it’ll pass, right. Right? Hang onto your butts.

By The Numbers

100%: The West Nile virus has been detected in two neighboring counties, and every article about it comes with skin-crawling mosquito photos and B-roll.

40: That’s the age of the Philadelphia Phillies newly signed veteran relief pitcher David Robertson just called up to the majors. Okay, we have our Moyer. Who will be our Matt Stairs?

1960s: That’s the last time Philadelphia’s homicide rate was this low.

5 Seconds: Customs officers in Philadelphia intercept cocaine and meth hidden in the board game 5 Second Rule, Jr. being shipped to London. According to the box, it’s okay if you drop the coke, as long as you pick it up right away.

