Police Search for Main Line Pickpocketing Suspects

Plus, a jellyfish invasion is ruining beach trips.

Imagine this scenario. You’re out to dinner at a restaurant on the Main Line, and, like many people do, you have your purse hanging on the back of your chair. You finish dinner and go on your merry Main Line way. And then later, you get a notification from your credit card of a charge that you didn’t make. Then you look in your purse and realize that, sure enough, things are missing.

This is the exact scenario that has been playing out at restaurants on the Main Line in recent weeks. According to Radnor police, most of these pickpocketing incidents have happened in the Wayne area, though at least one such theft was reported in Villanova. Police say that diners have been leaving their purses in positions that leave them susceptible to such thefts and that the suspects wait for the opportune moment to reach in and grab any cash or cards that might be visible. Radnor police released the following images of three suspects: Anyone with information can reach the Radnor police at (610) 688-0503. And maybe keep your purses close and closed.

MIA Is MIA

I know you’ve been sitting at home wondering when Jay-Z was going to announce this year’s big Made In America (MIA) festival. After all, it didn’t happen in 2023. It didn’t happen in 2024. And last year, when it became clear that the festival wasn’t going to happen, organizers said, “We promise an exciting return to the festival.” OK, but when? And does anyone actually care? As for this year, MIA is definitely MIA.

You Learn Something New Every Day

Apparently, Pennsylvania has a Bigfoot-like creature. Not Bigfoot-like in the sense that it looks like Bigfoot. It’s Bigfoot-like in the sense that it’s very, very hard to find. The creature’s name is Squonk. And it looks like a depressed pig. Sort of. Anyway, there’s a whole festival this weekend to celebrate it. Thank the Lord for Jason Nark at the Inquirer, who travels to previously unchartered territories of the commonwealth to unearth these bizarre stories you didn’t know you needed in your life. Here’s his piece about Squonk.

Single and Ready to Embarrass Yourself on Netflix?

Love Is Blind is casting in Philadelphia. Don’t say I didn’t warn you.

By the Numbers

$26.5 million: What it will cost you to buy the most expensive home at the Jersey Shore. The 7,240-square-foot beachfront home in Avalon took two years to build. If my math is correct, this works out to more than $3,600 per square foot.

400 percent: Increase in reports of jellyfish stings at certain Delaware beaches in recent weeks. It is, apparently, the worst jellyfish season that Delaware has ever seen. You can thank the heavy rains and high temperatures. If you want to seek revenge, head to EMei in Chinatown for their sliced jellyfish head.

14: Years since the regional power grid in Pennsylvania has seen the kind of demand that it’s seen since mid-June. And electric bills are expected to be even higher next summer. Great.

Local Talent

West Philly’s own Schoolly D claims to have invented gangsta rap. Some might dispute that. But what is indisputable is that Schoolly D has a new album coming out in September. It’s called “Cuz Schoolly’s Crazy, That’s Why.” What’s also indisputable is that he’s performing at PhilaMOCA on Thursday night. You can go to the show and argue with him about the whole gangsta rap thing. But my money’s on Schoolly for the win.