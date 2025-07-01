Let This Philly Realtor Show You How Not to Behave at the Airport

He tried to evade security and somehow thought a $50 bill would solve the problem.

Philadelphia realtor Jon Beaulieu really wanted to get onto the plane.

It was June 26th of last year, just after midnight. The Manayunk resident was at Philadelphia International Airport and attempted to enter the facility through an exit lane in Terminal C, i.e. the wrong way.

When a security guard confronted him, Beaulieu claimed that he had left his phone in the airport and was simply trying to retrieve it. The guard contacted a police dispatcher to see if the cops could look for the phone, and when the dispatcher told the security guard that police wouldn’t be able to help, Beaulieu decided to barrel his way into the terminal. The security guard told him to stop; he then dropped a $50 bill onto her desk, asking her if fifty bucks would get him into the airport.

She pursued Beaulieu and argued with him, trying to get him to turn around. But he persisted, so she contacted the police dispatcher again to inform them of the situation. Eventually, Beaulieu got away from her and disappeared into the terminal.

The cops and security guards looked for Beaulieu, but he was nowhere to be found. Then security officials at the airport checked the airport surveillance cameras and realized that Beaulieu had boarded an American Airlines flight at Gate A-20. It turns out that he was a ticketed passenger on the flight.

When police arrived at the gate, they realized that the doors were closed and that the flight was preparing for departure. Officials informed the captain of the plane that there was a passenger on board that didn’t go through proper security. As a result, American Airlines cancelled the flight.

Prosecutors charged Beaulieu with evading airport security. He could have received one year in jail. Instead, after pleading guilty, he was sentenced on Tuesday to serve one year of probation, pay a fine of $200, and reimburse American Airlines for the cost of canceling the flight, to the tune of $59,143. Talk about an expensive lesson in patience.

Beaulieu is the co-founder of Millstone Property Management (formerly JBMP Group), with offices in Fishtown, Princeton, Florida, and Delaware. Here’s an Alumni Spotlight Video that Temple University released about him in 2019.