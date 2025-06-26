Philly-Area Catholic School Teacher Charged in Child Pornography Case

Plus, who would steal a kitten?!

Catholic School Teacher Richard Adamsky Charged In Child Porn Case

On Wednesday, the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office announced child pornography charges against 65-year-old Richard Allen Adamsky of Warminster. He has been a teacher and coach at Nativity of Our Lord Catholic School — also in Warminster – for years.

The case dates back to March 30th, when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children detected the possible downloading or obtaining of what they refer to as CSAM, which stands for child sexual abuse material. The image in question involved a nude prepubescent female with her genitals exposed. Investigators were able to trace an IP address connected to this image to Adamsky at his Warminster home address.

Yesterday, federal and local law enforcement officials conducted a raid of the home. According to prosecutors, Adamsky readily admitted that, in the words of the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office, “he had been searching for, downloading, and saving hundreds of images depicting” this type of content for at least four years. Police asked him just how many he had downloaded. His response, according to investigators? “Too many.”

Also troubling: the age of the students he teaches and coaches at Nativity of Our Lord is consistent with that of the children depicted on his devices.

The DA’s office has charged Adamsky with possession of child sexual abuse material and criminal use of a communication facility. He’s unable to post the $500,000 bail, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for August 4th.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Warminster Detective Stephen Wojciechowski at 215-672-1000.

Also In Bucks County…

I’ve seen lot of things caught on video. But this is the first time I’ve seen what’s said to be a woman stealing a kitten from a pet store in Bensalem. I hope she at least stole some high-quality cat food as well.

Rich People Problems

Thanks to the influx of the Union League, it sounds like wealthy Avalon is getting even more wealthy and exclusive, and the less-wealthy people (who are still wealthy, keep in mind) aren’t exactly happy about this, as Amy Rosenberg of the Inquirer explains here.

By the Numbers

$600,000-$700,000: Debt that Delco restaurateur Steve Wilson of Wilson’s Secret Sauce finally revealed to his wife during last night’s episode of Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service. You can read my interview about the show with Wilson here. He explains what it was like working with Gordon Ramsay, what it was like crying on national television. And, naturally, his go-to Wawa order.

3 inches: Maximum length of each piece of artwork displayed in this cool new exhibit coming to Philadelphia on Friday. So stop complaining about how tiny your apartment is, and get some good art up in it.

$0: What school students all across Pennsylvania would pay for lunch if this free-school-lunches proposal in Harrisburg gets off the ground.

70 degrees: Forecasted high for both Philly and Atlantic City on Friday. Just please, please, please don’t start complaining that it’s cold. Saturday at the Shore looks quite nice: High around 80 and mostly sunny.

Local Talent

Think celebrities always have it so easy? Abbott Elementary co-star Sheryl Lee Ralph (she lives part time in West Philly with husband State Senator Vincent Hughes) would likely disagree. She has a break from her busy schedule, so off to Italy she went. The only problem? The airline lost her luggage. (This is why I never, ever check baggage, though I guess if you’re a Hollywood star, you probably travel with a little more than I do.) Said Ralph on social media: “I am making the choice to be happy and enjoy Italy because it’s easy for one bad experience to spoil many great ones.” A very enlightened view if you ask me. Buon viaggio, Sheryl. (Want more on Sheryl Lee Ralph? You can read my recent interview with her here.)