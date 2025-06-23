Feds Say This Man Threatened to Destroy Philly’s Jewish Museum

He reportedly gave tours there. Plus, a local university is offering a class in Kendrick Lamar. Don't tell Drake.

It’s probably fair to say that Clift Seferlis isn’t exactly the biggest friend to the Jewish people. In recent days, the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania alleged that Seferlis, a tour guide living in Maryland, is the man behind numerous threatening letters received by Jewish institutions in the Philadelphia area, State College, and beyond.

The criminal complaint filed in the case is slim on details. It doesn’t name specific targets of the threats.

But an FBI agent stated in a court document that a letter from Seferlis to one unnamed Jewish institution in Philadelphia contained “a threat to physically destroy” that institution. (A source familiar with the case confirmed that institution to be the Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History in Old City.)

Seferlis allegedly sent many letters to the museum, one of them reading:

I just wanted to say you are going to have to be more reliant than ever on your donors. But at some point that money too will become less and less. The hatred toward you all, your [institution], and especially the nation of Israel is at an all time high and is only getting worse. Do you – deep down – reallycare [sic] – really – about what is going on in Gaza? Will it take something happening to your beloved [institution] to make that happen.

Letters sent to the museum also contained references to the museum’s “many big open windows,” “anger and rage,” and “Kristallnacht,” and alluded to the museum’s need to “rebuild” after it is destroyed.

According to court documents, Seferlis admitted to FBI agents that he was the person behind the threats. He also claimed to agents that he had given tours of the museum and had been planning to give another tour on June 19th, just a few days after his arrest.

Prosecutors asked the judge to keep Seferlis locked up pending trial. The judge declined that motion, instead releasing him on a $50,000 bond. As part of the terms of his release, Seferlis must submit to electronic location monitoring and travel restrictions. He’s also required to turn over any firearms. And, notably, he’s not allowed to enter any Jewish institution or place of worship.

It’s Not the Heat, It’s The…

No, actually, in this case, it is the heat. And only by the grace of God is the humidity not higher. If you’re looking to cool off, don’t miss this guide to all the free public pools and this guide to pools where you can buy a day pass. And if you’re planning to work out amid this heat wave, I highly suggest you consult this oh-so-timely guide from Philly fitness pros and nutritionists on how to work out safely.

If you’re looking for Philadelphia cooling zones and spray grounds, check out this guide from City Hall.

By the Numbers

1st: Ranking of the Phillies in the NL East after our weekend series against the formerly first place Mets. Gotta love how the New York Post summed up yesterday’s game at Citizens Bank Park: “Mets Look Lifeless Again as They’re Clobbered by Phillies in Ugly Loss.” Our next series starts Tuesday night against the Houston Astros, down yonder in Texas. We’re not back in South Philly until next Monday, when we play the Padres. And when we’ll hopefully still be in first place. Tickets start at about $50. And there will be fireworks.

1: Number of local college courses about Kendrick Lamar, as best as I can tell. Yes, Temple University is launching a Kendrick Lamar course this fall. Don’t tell Drake.

+1400: Odds that online bookmakers are putting on Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro to win the White House in 2028, behind AOC (+1000), Pete Buttigieg (+1000), Gavin Newsom (+1000), Donald Trump (+1000), and J.D. Vance (+250). In case you’re wondering, Kanye West and Taylor Swift are tied at +20000. To learn more about Josh Shapiro’s path from Pennsylvania to Pennsylvania Avenue, read Tom McGrath’s cover story from the July issue.

Local Talent

I don’t know about you, but I could use a good laugh right about now. Fortunately, our friends down at Tattooed Mom’s present their monthly local comedy series Tattooed Momedy on Tuesday night. It’s free to attend, and I’m pretty sure this is the only comedy show in town where you can sit in a bumper car. And, as if that weren’t enough, Tuesday night also means Taco Tuesday, which brings with it $1.50 tacos and $3 Tecates. So, basically, you can get tipsy, fed, and laugh your ass off for cheap. I can’t think of anything better to do with your Tuesday night. Well, other than just sit at home in front of the AC.