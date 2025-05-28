DOGE Cuts Put Margate Icon Lucy the Elephant on Endangered Species List

Plus, why Philly traffic is likely about to get much, much worse.

Ever since Donald Trump formed the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in January and put cuckoo Elon Musk in charge of it, DOGE has carpet-bombed federal spending, eliminating entire agencies, a ridiculous number of jobs, and canceling all sorts of government contracts and federal grants. And those cuts have trickled all the way down to Lucy the Elephant, the beloved roadside attraction in the Jersey Shore town of Margate, which, by the way, went for Trump in both 2016 and 2024.

Lucy the Elephant is old. It was originally built in 1881, so you can imagine that there’s a lot of upkeep involved. Lucy the Elephant’s caretakers were planning to do much-needed restoration work on the inside of the beast and also install a modern fire-suppression system. To do that, they were relying on $300,000 in state funding and $500,000 in federal funding. But then DOGE pulled the plug on the latter.

Wrote the executive director of Lucy the Elephant in a statement:

By now you have seen the disappointing news that the $500,000 in U.S. Senate discretionary funds generously gifted to Lucy by Senator Cory Booker last August has been abruptly rescinded by the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE. All of us at Lucy — as well as Senator Booker — are stunned by the sudden breach of contract, which would have funded most of the cost of our long-planned and much-needed interior restoration, including the installation of a new state-of-the-art fire suppression system inside Lucy. Even amid this news, I want to assure you that we are as committed as ever to moving forward with Lucy’s continued upkeep and maintenance. Our beloved Lucy has always endured — and will continue to do so — due to your generosity and unwavering support. You are her rock, and together we will prevail through this. After all, Lucy is an elephant… and will never forget you.

Cute.

The Lucy the Elephant team has been trying to make up the $500,000 deficit, in part through the aforementioned generosity of its fans, but word is that the fundraising campaign isn’t exactly off to a great start.

I’ve gotta admit, if I were some analyst at DOGE and saw that the federal government was spending $500,000 on some old elephant on the side of the road that people take photos of and then go about their business, I’d probably put a red pen through it, too.

Margate isn’t exactly known as a poor beach town. There are lots and lots of homes for sale there right now in the seven-figure zone, with one topping $8 million. The year round population of Margate (so, not counting all the really, really rich people who just summer there) is more than 5,000. So, if my math is correct, Lucy the Elephant’s future could be saved if every resident chipped in $100. And if you can’t get them to do that, well, maybe Lucy the Elephant isn’t worth saving?

Reader Mail

Yesterday’s story about the Philadelphia Zoo and a drag queen caused (and continues to cause) quite a stir. Some folks complained that the headline was misleading and that it should have read, “The Philadelphia Zoo Has a MAGA Problem.” I respectfully disagree. But the most interesting message came from a reader named Oren:

I share your skepticism that safety concerns are not really at the center of the zoo’s decision. In March of 2025 (and also 2024), the zoo held a Purim Festival in conjunction with the Jewish Federation and other local Jewish organizations. If there were not sufficient safety concerns to cancel those events in today’s climate, why would drag queen story time be any different?

Excellent point! And I still haven’t heard from the zoo about any of this.

Want to Be In a Movie?

Kevin Hart is looking for extras in New Jersey for his big Netflix movie.

Want to Try a New Restaurant?

It sounds like Izzy’s is the place to be.

Want to Go to a Pop-Up Bar That’s Styled After a ’90s Video Store?

Me neither. But, hey, if you do want that in your life, there’s this.

By the Numbers

70,000: Hours per day that planned SEPTA cuts could add to the morning rush. Ugh. Weren’t we supposed to have flying cars by now?

1: States in the country that still elect poll workers. Yes, Pennsylvania would be the one. And there’s a dire shortage. If you’ve always wanted to win an election, there’s a low bar of entry for this one.

95.3 mph: Speed of the fastball that hit Bryce Harper in the right elbow on Tuesday, causing him to leave the game in the first inning. At least we won.

Local Talent

Philly born-and-bred CNN host Jake Tapper has been on the hot seat of late thanks to his controversial book about the decline of Joe Biden, the coverup of said decline, and how said coverup led to Trump becoming president for a second time. Well, if you want to hear what he has to say for himself about all this, get yourself to the Central Library on Thursday night. There, he and his co-author will be in conversation with 6ABC’s Tamala Edwards. More info here.