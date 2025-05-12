Terrorism Fears Cancel Suburban Fourth of July Parade

Plus, Taylor Swift and some football guys and their mom brunched in Philly.

Whitemarsh Township Cancels Fourth of July Parade Over Terrorism Concerns

In less than two months, thousands of small towns around the United States will host Fourth of July parades, complete with classic cars, cute kids in patriotic garb, and a bounty of American flags waving in the wind, as they have been doing for many decades. But you can cross Whitemarsh Township off of that list.

Whitemarsh Township officials have canceled their annual Fourth of July parade, and residents of the Montco township are none too happy.

Word of this decision first came from the Whitemarsh Township board of supervisors after their meeting late last week. Here is part of that released statement:

We are cancelling our annual 4th of July parade. We came to this point after hearing from Township staff, our Police Department and our Emergency Management Office. In light of recent events, they had conducted a thorough review of safety at the parade, including vehicle control, and concluded that holding the event presented an unnecessary risk to the community. We thank them for their time and expertise. Safety is, and always will be, our top priority. That is not a cliché here in Whitemarsh. We say it and we mean it. Trust me when I tell you that we appreciate the tradition of the parade. As I said, we wish there was a better choice. In this case, we don’t believe there is. We hope parade fans will understand why we made this decision and find other ways to celebrate with family and friends on July 4th.

OK, so of course you want your residents to be safe. But what exactly are these dangers we are talking about here? Whitemarsh Township police chief Christopher Ward followed up that statement with a statement of his own over the weekend.

Here is part of what he had to say:

I have lived and worked in Whitemarsh Township my entire life. I have participated in this parade for as long as I can remember. As a child, I rode my decorated bicycle… For the last 35 years, I have represented the police department in some fashion in the parade including having the honor of leading our parade for the last nine years as chief of police. I truly understand the importance of the parade. Unfortunately, the society we live in today has changed, and what people are willing to do today to risk the safety and security of our communities has increased to a point that we never would have imagined. Without going into detail, three prominent examples of such atrocities are New Orleans, Vancouver, and Highland Park, Illinois. Acts of violence like these are motivated by hate, antisemitism, racism, and many other motivations too numerous to mention. I must emphasize… that none of the locations where violence and hate came to be ever thought that this would happen. The chief of police in Vancouver went on international news to describe how he never thought this would happen in Vancouver and how it was the worst day of his life. While we all want to believe that this could never happen in Whitemarsh, I do not want to be the next chief of police that has to make that statement.

Chief Ward went on to say that officials conducted extensive research into what would be needed to keep residents safe and how much it would cost and that these security measures were simply beyond Whitemarsh Township’s reach.

This feels a little bit like deciding never to fly again because sometimes people do bad things with airplanes or, more to the point, shutting down air travel forever for the same reasoning.

Some have been quick to criticize Whitemarsh Township officials over a lack of transparency in this process, and, from what I can see, rightly so. There’s also a petition going around to save the parade.

So is Whitemarsh Township uniquely paranoid in its cancelation of the Fourth of July parade? I haven’t been able to find any other news articles around the country talking about canceled Fourth of July parades. Of course, it’s still early.

Chief Ward did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

It’s About Time

Philadelphia is finally going to be recognized by the Michelin Guide. I feel like we’ve been talking about this for a very, very long time. Now the question is: Who will make the cut?

Star Sightings

Upset that you couldn’t get a table at Talula’s Garden for Mother’s Day brunch on Sunday? It’s just because you’re not Taylor Swift. The Berks County native showed up with that football-playing boyfriend of hers and his family.

ICYMI

On Friday, I launched a brand new column: Just Ask Victor. Here’s the first edition, all about a Main Line dad and his frustration with the financing of his son’s prom. Enjoy! And be sure to send me some questions.

Who Knew?

Conshohocken is suddenly cool.

By the Numbers

1: Number of alligator rescuers in the Pennsylvania state house and former MMA fighters in the Pennsylvania state senate. Now that’s some Pennsylvania trivia. Paging all the local Quizzo hosts!

1,032: Signatures on a petition to “Reinstate Human Voice During West Chester University Graduation Ceremonies.” Apparently, the school was planning to use artificial intelligence to “read” the names of graduates at commencement and some folks were none too happy about this. And they’ve managed to pressure the school to have a real human read the names onto a recording. So we can pressure West Chester University to not use a robot to read voices during commencement but we can’t pressure the new pope’s alma mater to ban this guy from graduation? Priorities!

8:20pm: Kickoff time of the just-announced Eagles season opener at the Linc on September 4th. Break out your Dallas Sucks gear, because that’s who we’re playing.

Local Talent

They will remake literally anything these days. Gotta say, I had never heard of the 1981 film The Four Seasons starring Alan Alda and Carol Burnett until I heard that Netflix was coming out with a limited series based on it. The show debuted earlier this month and it’s definitely a hit among dramedy fans. So what does this have to do with Philadelphia? Pride of Upper Darby Tina Fey created and stars in it, and one of her co-stars is Overbrook High School grad Colman Domingo, who went from Zola and Fear the Walking Dead to bona fide leading man and fashion icon.

Next up for Domingo? He plays Joe Jackson in the Michael biopic, which should be in-ter-es-ting. As for Fey, there’s plenty of talk of her replacing Lorne Michaels when he eventually leaves Saturday Night Live. And you can see Fey and Amy Poehler live on June 21st in Atlantic City. Tickets here.