Jewish Educator in Philadelphia Sues School District Over Pro-Palestine Signs

Plus, Donald Trump and the Eagles. And are you OK with dying at 75? One Philly doctor is.

Heather Mizrachi has been working for the Philadelphia School District in a variety of roles since 2017. She’s Jewish and of Israeli descent, and has family living in Israel. Currently, Mizrachi serves as a curriculum specialist. She focuses on multilingual curriculum and programs in her office at district headquarters on Broad Street.

In a lawsuit Mizrachi just filed against the district in Philadelphia federal court, Mizrachi maintains that her work life as a Jewish person has been hell since soon after the attacks of October 7, 2023.

In the court complaint, Mizrachi says that she “has been forced to endure conditions that, by any objective measure, are grossly offensive, severe, and pervasive, including, among many other things, being forced to look at images that advocate for the violent destruction of the Jewish people and the State of Israel.”

Those images in question include this sign, depicted in the lawsuit:

She alleges that signs such as these have been hanging in central locations at school district headquarters. They are impossible for her to avoid. And they are antisemitic, argues the lawsuit. The lawsuit also alleges that some of the people she works closely with have been posting antisemitic and sometimes violent messages on social media.

Mizrachi claims that she has been formally complaining to the district since December 2023, but that the district has done nothing to resolve the problem. She says she told one district official that the district is “supposed to be a safe place for all, but I guess that means everyone except people like me.”

The lawsuit, which seeks unspecified damages, accuses the district of two counts of creating a hostile work environment, one over her religion and one over her national origin.

The district does not comment on pending litigation.

The Not-So-Grim Reaper

This renowned Philly doctor says he expects to die when he’s 75. And he’s perfectly fine with that!

Guess Someone Lost Their Bank Card

They’re still blowing up ATM machines in Philly!

By the Numbers

0: Chances that a photo of President Trump with Eagles star Saquon Barkley wasn’t going to lead to a major brouhaha. The question is: will these lead to more Barkley jersey sales or fewer? That LGBTQ boycott of a certain restaurant didn’t hurt them one bit. The photo came out just ahead of the team’s scheduled visit with Trump on Monday.

18: Local parks and trails you have to visit before December 1st as part of the annual Trail Challenge. Which all sounds great except… ticks!

$1 million: Amount Comcast donated to Trump’s Inaugural Committee, but it doesn’t sound like that donation went to far in helping the company with the new administration.

It’s Picnic Weather!

Fortunately, someone just made this fabulous guide to living your best picnicking life.

Local Talent

If you’ve never been to Venice Island, the coming weekend brings you the perfect opportunity. Longtime Philly rock guy Dave Hause returns to the Manayunk isle with his annual Sing Us Home festival. The lineup this year includes the Bouncing Souls, Frank Turner, Philly’s own Speedy Ortiz, Broadway star John Gallagher Jr., and many more. $149 gets you a three-day pass, or you can drop $59 on just one day. While you’re out there, be sure to pick up a tomato pie from the legendary Marchiano’s bakery. And some pepperoni bread while you’re at it. Who can resist?