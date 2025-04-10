Even the OnlyFans Porn Site Is Stricter Than Villanova University

Villanova leadership might want to check in with OnlyFans about how to handle videos of people being sexually assaulted while unconscious.

Even the OnlyFans Porn Site Is Stricter Than Villanova University When It Comes to Sexual Assault Videos

If you’ve been paying even the slightest bit of attention to the local news this week, you probably know that Villanova University is in a bit of an upheaval of its own doing.

In short, a Villanova student named Juan Eguiguren took video of another Villanova student being sexually assaulted in a dorm room. Eguiguren and the victim are both graduating in May. The victim demanded that Eguiguren not walk at graduation. More than 25,000 people signed a petition demanding the same. Eguiguren decided on his own not to walk, as opposed to Villanova stepping up and banning him. A big protest is happening this weekend on the same day as Villanova’s Accepted Students Day. And the victim has now spoken out for the first time, calling out Villanova for its multiple failures.

But did you know this: OnlyFans is actually stricter than Villanova when it comes to videos of sexual assault? Now, I know that you think this is fake news or that I’m stretching the truth here a bit. But I swear. I’m not. This is a bona fide fact.

OnlyFans is a subscription-based online service where people post videos and you pay to watch them. The vast majority of these videos range from at least sexual in nature to full-blown, hardcore pornography. And this is big, big business. More than a few OnlyFans content creators earn tens of millions of dollars. (We’re looking at you, Cardi B!)

OnlyFans does have some rules. Naturally, no child porn. But the rules go further than that. According to the OnlyFans rules, anyone caught posting videos of non-consensual acts is banned. On top of that, OnlyFans will ban you if you post videos of people who appear to be unconscious.

In the Villanova sexual assault incident in question, Eguiguren recorded part of the sexual assault, in which the victim appeared to be unconscious. The cops searched his phone. They found the video. Elijah Katzenell pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting the woman. Katzenell’s roommate Andrew Polun, who “assisted” in the sexual assault, wasn’t charged with a crime. Katzenell and Polun both left the school, though it’s unclear if they left of their own accord or if they were expelled. Villanova hasn’t said. But Eguiguren, who wasn’t charged with a crime either, is still enrolled at Villanova. And Villanova did not ban him from graduation.

So, yes, Villanova, great Catholic institution that you are, even OnlyFans is better than you.

And just for the record, I’ve been reaching out to Villanova University for comment for something like nine months now. I’ve yet to receive one.

In other news about this Villanova University sexual assault scandal, Eguiguren was reportedly whisked off of campus in the middle of the night out of fears for his safety.

The Grim SEPTA Reality

Big news in the Philly public transportation world today. SEPTA has announced a new budget that would bring huge cuts to service. And the agency has also said that if things don’t improve, it will be forced to kill multiple Regional Rail lines entirely, which would surely send the area into chaos. Resident Philly Mag SEPTA expert Sandy Smith lays it all out for you right here.

By the Numbers

3,700: Number of people in custody in Philly jails as of this week. That’s the lowest it’s been in a long, long time and a 20 percent drop in the last six months.

400: Federal jobs lost across the Philadelphia area in the first two months of this year. And more are coming, including at the IRS. No word on how this might affect your tax return.

$217,000: Amount that Patrick Dugan has received from local labor unions this year. He’s the guy running against Larry Krasner in the upcoming primary for district attorney. How much has Krasner raised from the unions? Apparently zero. But definitely don’t count him out. Not by a longshot, which is exactly what Dugan appears to be. For more on Dugan and his battle against Krasner, check out this feature from the new issue of Philly Mag. And don’t forget to vote!

