Villanova University Sexual Assault Victim Speaks Out For First Time

"Villanova must be held accountable," she demands. "Not just in this moment, but always."

I’ve been covering the 2022 sexual assault at Villanova University for close to nine months now, and things have taken a dramatic turn this week. Now, for the first time, the Villanova senior who was the victim of the sexual assault speaks out. Here she is, in her own words, provided exclusively to Philly Mag by her attorney, Jay Edelstein:

First and foremost, I want to thank every single person who has stood beside me throughout this incredibly difficult journey. Whether you signed a petition, sent an email, gave an interview, or simply held space for this story — your support has meant more than I can put into words.

I would not be where I am today without the unwavering strength of my classmates and our broader community. This progress was not made alone. It was made together.

Because of all of you, change has happened. The student who recorded the assault will not walk at graduation. But let me be clear: this decision was not made by Villanova University — it was made by that student himself. He chose not to walk after seeing the outrage of the public. The university did not prevent him. That distinction matters.

While this outcome offers a measure of relief, it does not absolve Villanova University of its responsibility. Villanova has yet to take a clear, public stance for survivors and show that they will choose courage over comfort, action over silence.

Villanova must be held accountable — not just in this moment, but always. They must stand up for victims not only when pressured, but as a matter of principle and policy.

Yes, change was made for me. But the goal has never been change for one. It’s always been change for all — for every student who comes after me, who deserves to feel safe, supported, and protected.

We’ve started something powerful. Let’s keep going.

