Severe Assault Inside South Philadelphia Planet Fitness Locker Room

Plus, our MAGA friends will just love this climate change-focused drag show on ice.

Every day, the Philadelphia Police Department sends out crime alerts, asking for the public’s help to identify suspects. A lot of times, I look at the surveillance photos and images provided, and the suspects are damn near impossible to identify thanks to wearing masks, surveillance camera quality, darkness, etc. But in this case, you’d think someone would be able to identify the suspects.

Police say the two men seen here severely assaulted someone inside a locker room at the Planet Fitness at 2350 Oregon Avenue in South Philadelphia. According to investigators, it happened around 12:20 a.m. back on February 19th. Police say the two men entered the gym and lingered by the counter area before proceeding to a locker room area. There, they allegedly assaulted someone, who was left unconscious. Police haven’t revealed the condition of the victim currently, and they have no idea the motivation for the attack. Here’s video from the gym that night. Have a look and see if you recognize anybody. If you do, call 911 or the police tip line at 215-686-TIPS. Tips can remain anonymous. https://www.phillymag.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/3/2025/03/planet-fitness-south-philadelphia-assault.mp4 Be careful out there.

Blackout in University City

There was a major blackout in University City this morning. The cause? An underground fire. Apparently, some cables overheated and caught fire. Never a good thing. There were early morning impacts to SEPTA and traffic due to street closures. The full extent of the damage remains unclear.

Want to Stream Phillies Games?

You can finally do so, on Peacock. The Comcast streamer has made a premium subscription service add-on that will allow fans in the Philly area to stream most games. Though I should probably note that this will cost you close to $33 per month if you’re not a Comcast customer and don’t already have a Peacock subscription.

Oh, MAGA Will Love This!

MAGA loves to hate on drag queens and climate change. So, naturally, the award-winning Bearded Ladies Cabaret in Philadelphia is staging a drag show about climate change on ice! Love it.

By the Numbers

18: Age of the man just arrested and charged for allegedly painting swastikas and other foul things on an elementary school in Upper Moreland. Though the suspect is 18, police have, for whatever reason, not released his name.

$71.5 million: Donation just received by the University of Delaware. It’s the largest donation in the school’s long history. And, hey, kids: No sales tax!

$2.1 billion: Federal funding that Josh Shapiro claims his little visit to the White House helped to unfreeze. But the White House has another view of the situation. Because of course they do.

Local Talent

Onetime pride of West Philadelphia Will Smith has a new album coming out, his first in two decades. Are you as palpably excited as I am? Womp womp. Dude should really be feeling the pressure here, because if it isn’t downright great, he will become the laughingstock of the music world.