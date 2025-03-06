Philly Police Sergeant Accuses Boss of Pervasive Sexual Harassment

Plus, memorable Philly car dealer Dave Kelleher on the Trump tariffs.

Philly Police Sergeant Accuses Captain Tyrell McCoy of Sexual Harassment

Philadelphia Police Captain Tyrell McCoy was about to get a big career bump. The mayor of Hartford, Connecticut nominated McCoy to become the city’s next police chief. But then word got out that the Philadelphia Police Department’s Internal Affairs division had been investigating McCoy over sexual harassment allegations. McCoy quickly withdrew his candidacy. And now a Philadelphia cop has filed a federal lawsuit against the City of Philadelphia and McCoy individually, accusing McCoy of pervasive sexual harassment.

Sergeant Mark Casey filed the lawsuit on Thursday morning. Captain McCoy is Casey’s commanding officer in the 9th Police District, which is headquartered just off Benjamin Franklin Parkway on 21st Street. In the suit, Casey alleges that McCoy “has engaged in a continuous pattern of sexually harassing, abusive, and predatory behavior against” him, causing “intense stress and immeasurable anguish.”

In the complaint, Casey claims that McCoy asked him to perform sexual favors on more than one occasion. For example, McCoy allegedly texted Casey insisting that he perform oral sex on McCoy in his office, adding the emojis for eggplants and tongues to the message. Casey also alleges that McCoy has “physically grabbed, groped, and kissed him without consent” and consistently made “unwelcome sexual advances and remarks.”

The lawsuit also claims that McCoy treated Casey as “his personal assistant,” allegedly making Casey drive McCoy around outside of business hours and run personal errands such as getting McCoy ice cream. On one occasion, Casey alleges, McCoy said, “Chop, chop, Benson,” a reference to the 1980s TV show about a butler.

McCoy also allegedly retaliated against Casey, according to the suit, after Casey repeatedly rejected his advances. According to the suit, McCoy told Casey that McCoy was “untouchable” due to his relationship with a former deputy police commissioner.

Casey says in the suit that he has been afraid to file a complaint against McCoy due to his fear of further retaliation. The suit seeks unspecified damages. The City of Philadelphia and the Philadelphia Police Department do not comment on pending litigation.

Here’s a segment from NBC Connecticut about Tyrell McCoy’s future (or lack thereof) there: Lose Your Federal Job? Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro Wants to Hire You One of the biggest stories dominating the news cycle right now is the Trump administration’s carpet bombing of the federal workforce and Elon Musk’s role in it via DOGE, the new agency named after a meme and a meme coin, because of course. On Wednesday, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro signed an executive order that gives preferential treatment to those workers impacted by the job cuts.

But Shapiro insisted at a press conference that his offer is not some “act of charity.” He continued: “This is an act of self-interest for the people of Pennsylvania. I believe the Commonwealth can benefit from the experience and expertise of these federal workers who have been forced out of their jobs.”

There are more than 5,000 positions open with the state. You can look for a job and apply here.

About Those Trump Tariffs… Fox News came to Philly to get Dave Kelleher to weigh in on the tariffs. If the name sounds familiar to you, it’s either because he’s the guy who talks to you right before CBS Sunday Morning begins each week or because he’s the guy who needs to learn how to close his mouth when he falls asleep courtside at Sixers games with the TV camera on him.

You can watch the segment here. It gets entertaining once the reporter in Philly turns it back over to the unhinged host.

About That Trump Speech… Yesterday, I criticized Congressman Dwight Evans of Philadelphia for his brave decision to sit out the Trump’s speech instead of showing up and making a statement. Well, the Democrats who did show up are also facing some criticism. I had a good laugh during last night’s Daily Show when correspondent Ronny Chieng mocked the Democrats for being too peaceful with their “demonstrations” at the speech, e.g. wearing pink or holding up some silly paddles. “America, if you’re gonna get rowdy, don’t half ass it… Congress should have looked like Walmart on Black Friday or Philadelphia on, well, any day.” Watch here.

Local Talent

For the last quarter of a century or so, the local non-profit InLiquid has been celebrating and showcasing Philly contemporary artists at a variety of events throughout the city. This weekend, InLiquid launches March for Art, a 15-day party, fundraiser and art auction. So you know that blank space on your wall you’ve been trying to fill? This is where you go to fill it. More details here. Bonus: It’s just a quick walk from the event to some of the best restaurants in Fishtown. A twofer!