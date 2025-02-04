We May Have New Candidates for Philly’s Biggest Losers of 2025

Plus, a new hotel for South Philly.

Possible Biggest Losers of 2025: Arrested Temple University Student Aidan Steigelmann and the Others Who Allegedly Impersonated ICE Officers in Philadelphia

Last week, I announced that I had started keeping a log for my end-of-year Biggest Losers of 2025 compilation. The first confirmed entry is this woman. But I’m definitely going to be keeping my eyes on the situation brewing at Temple University, because “impersonating ICE agents” just has “Biggest Losers” written all over it.

The Philadelphia Police Department has announced that officers have arrested 22-year-old Temple University student Aidan Steigelmann, accusing him of roaming around Temple University’s campus on Saturday night, including inside a food establishment, and posing as an ICE agent. Police are searching for a second suspect in the case, as well as another person whose image we don’t have just yet.

The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office has charged Steigelmann with conspiracy to impersonate a public servant. A judge released him on his own recognizance. And Temple has suspended him.

Steigelmann and his bros are, of course, innocent until proven guilty. But if they did this, they will have earned themselves a coveted position on my list later this year — as will anyone who tries to defend them with phrases like “boys will be boys” or “they made a bad decision.”

Bombshell Decision In Ellen Greenberg “Suicide” Case

It’s been fourteen years since Manayunk schoolteacher Ellen Greenberg was found dead in the apartment she shared with her fiance. She had more than 20 stab wounds. The medical examiner originally ruled her death a homicide, which would seem to make sense considering those 20 stab wounds. Then the medical examiner changed his ruling to suicide, leaving a lot of people scratching their heads and leaving her family outraged, especially since the ruling closed the case and stopped police from investigating any potential murder suspects. Well, Greenberg’s family has never stopped fighting to get the case reopened. And now they have. Much more on this story to come.

By the Numbers

$18 million: What Temple just agreed to pay to acquire the largest building at what used to be UArts. Temple plans to convert the building at Broad and Walnut streets into a new Center City campus.

110: Number of rooms expected in a new hotel that’s set to replace the Broad Street Diner at Broad and Ellsworth streets in South Philly. A hotel that’s within walking distance to tamales, pho, great Italian food and boxes of pignoli cookies and cannolis? I’m so there!

$60: What one area establishment is charging for four hours of open bar at its “Super Bowl Party” this Sunday. Here are the two ways that said bar is running afoul of the law.

Free HIV Testing at Barbershops?!

A barbershop is not the first place you’d think of for free HIV testing. But this Friday is National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day. And so, the Philly-area non-profit Bebashi is heading out to barbershops in historically Black neighborhoods to offer just that. The participating barbershops are Suite Cuts in South Philly, Hair Wizards in Northeast Philly and ESPM Hair Zone in West Philly. (And if you’re scared of needles, it’s just a little finger prick.) Results are available within minutes. Bonus: A $20 Visa gift card if you get tested.

Local Talent

Longtime Marc Vetri right hand Jeff Benjamin just released a book. No, it’s not a cookbook. Extra Innings: A Memoir of Fathers, Sons, Fandom, and Fate is a memoir that goes from Benjamin’s childhood all the way up to the present day. Alas, we learn in the book that Benjamin is a Cubs fan. But let’s not hold that against him. You can pick up the memoir Amazon or, if you’re one of those people now boycotting Amazon for political reasons, BookBaby. And for more on Benjamin’s friendship and lucrative partnership with Vetri, read my 2023 interview with the two, done on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of Vetri Cucina, a place I’ve still never had the pleasure of eating at!